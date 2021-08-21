​Shun Internet scam, adopt digital innovations, Bayero Agabi advises youths

A tech enthusiast and pioneer promoter of the digital economy, Dr. Bayero Agabi has advised Nigerian youths to shun all forms of internet scams and embrace digital innovations, stressing that there is lot of money to be made legitimately leveraging the Internet.

Dr. Bayero gave the advice while making his opening remark as the National Coordinator of the Centre for Cyber Awareness and Development (CECAD), which organised World Wide Web celebration conference in Lagos last week.

According to him, the Internet has proven all over the world to be a legitimate revenue spinner for individuals, corporate organizations and even governments.

Thus, there is really no need to be involved in fraudulent activities while using the Internet.

“Rather than leverage the power of the Internet for fraudulent activities, our youths should learn various online skills available and begin to make real and legitimate money,” he said at the annual conference attended by stakeholders from the public and private sector.

He disclosed that while some young Nigerians are making good money from uploading captivating videos on YouTube, others are involved in coding and some other ICT skills that are fetching them regular income even from international organizations.

“As organisations, individuals and societies continue to go digital, we would like to canvass for the responsible use of the internet. Don’t do today what you will not be proud off tomorrow. Use the internet responsibly,” he advised further.

He also warned that as the internet as its usage grows, there are specific harmful effects associated with it. Such effects, according to him include Internet addiction, information overload, harm to social relationships, harm to cognitive development, harm to public/private boundaries, harmful effects on knowledge and beliefs and harm to democracy and democratic citizenships.

The World Wide Web Day celebration is a global celebration dedicated to web browsing, online activity that brings wealth of knowledge to your fingertips.

The day was set aside to celebrate the way the internet created an environment for collaboration and business growth.

