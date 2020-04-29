 Josh Gad Reunited The Cast Of “The Goonies” On Zoom And Got Them To Re-Create The Movie’s Most Iconic Scenes

If you need to feel good today, hit play.

Hey, you guys! Yesterday, Josh Gad treated everyone (but especially ’80s kids) to an incredible surprise by dropping a video on his YouTube channel where he virtually reunited the cast of The Goonies!

This was the gang while filming back in 1984:

All seven of the Goonies were there, including Sean Astin, who played Mikey:


Sean, who went on to star in Rudy, The Lord of the Rings, and Stranger Things, said in the video that his most recent acting appearance was as a principal in a short film made by his daughter’s high school film class.

Josh Brolin, who played Brand:


Josh, who has had an Oscar-nominated acting career that included playing Thanos in the Avengers films, said in the video, “I’m so happy to see everyone, I can’t even tell you. I was shaking before we started.”

Kerri Green, who played Andy:


Kerri starred in Summer Rental and Lucas after The Goonies, and said in the video that she is quarantining with her husband, kids, and dogs, and “eating a lot.”

Jeff Cohen, who played Chunk:

Jeff said in the video there was nowhere to go but down as an actor after playing the role of Chunk, so he retired from acting. He is now an entertainment lawyer at Cohen Garner, which represents Parasite director Bong Joon-ho.

Jonathan Ke Huy Quan, who played Data:

Jonathan says in the video he’s recently returned to acting because movies like Crazy Rich Asians opened up opportunities for actors in the Asian community. He will appear in Netflix’s Finding Ohana and Everything Everywhere at Once with Michelle Yeoh, Awkwafina, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Martha Plimpton, who played Stef:

Martha has had a long career as an actor in film, TV, and on stage. She won an Emmy in 2012 for The Good Wife.

Corey Feldman, who played Mouth:

Corey went on to star in movies like The Lost Boys with his friend Corey Haim, and released a number of albums. He said in the video he is stuck outside the country as he was overseas for the premiere of his documentary, (My) Truth, when the pandemic hit.

Later, Robert Davi, who played Jake Fratelli, joined the Zoom:

After The Goonies, Robert acted in Die Hard and on the TV show Profiler.

As did Joe Pantoliano, who played his brother, Francis Fratelli:

“Joey Pants” went on to star in The Matrix and The Sopranos.

The film’s screenwriter, Chris Columbus, dropped by too:


Chris — who went on to become a big-time director of Home Alone and a couple of the Harry Potter films — revealed that some of his inspiration for the screenplay came from his days as a boy in Ohio, where he searched abandoned coal mines with his friends for gold.

We also got to see the film’s director, Richard Donner:


Richard — who later directed a lot more films, including all four films in the Lethal Weapon series — was celebrating his 90th birthday!

Executive producer and co-writer (he wrote the story) Steven Spielberg also joined in the fun:


I wasn’t able to find any info about what happened to Steven after The Goonies, but he did reveal on the call that he and the other filmmakers have discussed doing a sequel many times over the years but have never been able to come up with an idea that matches the original one.

He also told a story about an epic prank he pulled on Donner that is too long to repeat here, but it’s definitely worth hearing.

And last, but not least, everyone caught up with Cyndi Lauper, who wrote the movie’s hit song, “The Goonies ‘R’ Good Enough”:


Cyndi — whose career highlights include winning the Tony Award for Best Original Score for composing the Broadway musical Kinky Boots — even led the gang in singing the song toward the end!

It was a blast watching the gang catch up with each other, reminisce, and share factoids we didn’t know, but the best part of the reunion was when each of the stars performed their most iconic scene from the film:

