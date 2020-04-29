 Josh Gad Reunited The Cast Of “The Goonies” On Zoom And Got Them To Re-Create The Movie’s Most Iconic Scenes

Hey, you guys! Yesterday, Josh Gad treated everyone (but especially ’80s kids) to an incredible surprise by dropping a video on his YouTube channel where he virtually reunited the cast of The Goonies!
This was the gang while filming back in 1984:
All seven of the Goonies were there, including Sean Astin, who played Mikey:
Josh Brolin, who played Brand:
Kerri Green, who played Andy:
Jeff Cohen, who played Chunk:
Jonathan Ke Huy Quan, who played Data:
Martha Plimpton, who played Stef:
Corey Feldman, who played Mouth:
Later, Robert Davi, who played Jake Fratelli, joined the Zoom:
As did Joe Pantoliano, who played his brother, Francis Fratelli:
The film’s screenwriter, Chris Columbus, dropped by too:
We also got to see the film’s director, Richard Donner:
Executive producer and co-writer (he wrote the story) Steven Spielberg also joined in the fun:
And last, but not least, everyone caught up with Cyndi Lauper, who wrote the movie’s hit song, “The Goonies ‘R’ Good Enough”:
It was a blast watching the gang catch up with each other, reminisce, and share factoids we didn’t know, but the best part of the reunion was when each of the stars performed their most iconic scene from the film:
