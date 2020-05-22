⁣𝗗𝗥𝗨𝗡𝗞 𝗘𝗟𝗘𝗣𝗛𝗔𝗡𝗧 – love at first sight! From packaging to Products themselves – I love all of it!❤❤❤#drunkinlove ⠀

I’ve been using @drunkelephant products for almost 3 weeks now and I see a significant difference. My skin looks brighter, clearer, and hydrated. ⠀

I got nervous at first, thinking it didn’t work for my skin type. It got drier and blemishes were more noticeable during the first three days of trial, but then it started to make magic happen. My skin feels and looks so much softer and shinier. ⠀

Here’s my drunk elephant morning and night routines: ⠀

☀ ⠀

𝘊-𝘍𝘪𝘳𝘮𝘢 𝘋𝘢𝘺 𝘚𝘦𝘳𝘶𝘮⠀

𝘗𝘳𝘰𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘪 𝘗𝘭𝘺𝘱𝘦𝘱𝘵𝘪𝘥𝘦 𝘊𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘮 ⠀

𝘉-𝘏𝘺𝘥𝘳𝘢 𝘐𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘷𝘦 𝘏𝘺𝘥𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘚𝘦𝘳𝘶𝘮⠀

𝘝𝘪𝘳𝘨𝘪𝘯 𝘔𝘢𝘳𝘶𝘭𝘢 𝘓𝘶𝘹𝘶𝘳𝘺 𝘍𝘢𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘖𝘪𝘭⠀

𝘜𝘮𝘣𝘳𝘢 𝘚𝘩𝘦𝘦𝘳𝘦 𝘗𝘩𝘺𝘴𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘭 𝘋𝘢𝘪𝘭𝘺 𝘋𝘦𝘧𝘦𝘯𝘴𝘦 𝘚𝘗𝘍 30 (not always but it’s recommended to use with C-Firma.)⠀

🌙

🌙

𝘗𝘳𝘰𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘪 𝘗𝘭𝘺𝘱𝘦𝘱𝘵𝘪𝘥𝘦 𝘊𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘮 ⠀

𝘉-𝘏𝘺𝘥𝘳𝘢 𝘐𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘷𝘦 𝘏𝘺𝘥𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘚𝘦𝘳𝘶𝘮⠀

𝘝𝘪𝘳𝘨𝘪𝘯 𝘔𝘢𝘳𝘶𝘭𝘢 𝘓𝘶𝘹𝘶𝘳𝘺 𝘍𝘢𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘖𝘪𝘭⠀

𝘜𝘮𝘣𝘳𝘢 𝘚𝘩𝘦𝘦𝘳𝘦 𝘗𝘩𝘺𝘴𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘭 𝘋𝘢𝘪𝘭𝘺 𝘋𝘦𝘧𝘦𝘯𝘴𝘦 𝘚𝘗𝘍 30

𝘉𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘦 𝘕𝘰. 9 𝘑𝘦𝘭𝘭𝘺 𝘊𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘯𝘴𝘦𝘳 (it is recommended to skip morning cleanse, if you’ve cleansed your skin the night before.)⠀

𝘛.𝘓.𝘊. 𝘚𝘶𝘬𝘢𝘳𝘪 𝘉𝘢𝘣𝘺𝘧𝘢𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭 (only once a week) ⠀

𝘛.𝘓.𝘊. 𝘍𝘳𝘢𝘮𝘣𝘰𝘰𝘴 𝘎𝘭𝘺𝘤𝘰𝘭𝘪𝘤 𝘕𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘚𝘦𝘳𝘶𝘮⠀

𝘗𝘳𝘰𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘪 𝘗𝘭𝘺𝘱𝘦𝘱𝘵𝘪𝘥𝘦 𝘊𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘮 ⠀

𝘝𝘪𝘳𝘨𝘪𝘯 𝘔𝘢𝘳𝘶𝘭𝘢 𝘓𝘶𝘹𝘶𝘳𝘺 𝘍𝘢𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘖𝘪𝘭 🐘⠀

Have you tried @drunkelephant products before? What are your thoughts? Which one is your favorite product? ⠀

If you have any questions about this products feel free to ask. ⠀

