Jimmys Post

𝑺𝒉𝒆’𝒔 𝒔𝒍𝒆𝒆𝒌, 𝒔𝒉𝒆’𝒔 𝒔𝒏𝒂𝒛𝒛𝒚, 𝒔𝒉𝒆’𝒔 𝒔𝒆𝒙𝒚⁣ ⁣ Behold I bring to you the beautiful Beg…

𝑺𝒉𝒆’𝒔 𝒔𝒍𝒆𝒆𝒌, 𝒔𝒉𝒆’𝒔 𝒔𝒏𝒂𝒛𝒛𝒚, 𝒔𝒉𝒆’𝒔 𝒔𝒆𝒙𝒚⁣ ⁣ Behold I bring to you the beautiful Beg…

𝑺𝒉𝒆’𝒔 𝒔𝒍𝒆𝒆𝒌, 𝒔𝒉𝒆’𝒔 𝒔𝒏𝒂𝒛𝒛𝒚, 𝒔𝒉𝒆’𝒔 𝒔𝒆𝒙𝒚😎⁣

🖤Behold I bring to you the beautiful Beglow Tia in a luxurious black colour. @beglow_uk ⁣

Okay, you ready?⁣

I’ve used a lot of facial cleansing devices and I’m not gonna lie, I’ve enjoyed a lot of them as they’ve always given me a deeper clean than my lanky fingers do. BUT “this one something special, this one just like dynamite”😂 (if you are too young and don’t know these are the lyrics from Usher-OMG)⁣

🤔𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗺𝗮𝗸𝗲𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗱𝗶𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝘁?⁣
▫️It has a replaceable silicone brush which makes it super hygienic. You can change it every 6 months or year depending on use.⁣
▪️The unique hourglass shape makes it easy to hold and manoeuvre⁣
▫️The careful placing of the silicone bristles adds to a deeper clean removing my stubborn blackheads⁣
▪️SkinSense Technology activates pulses which help to remove dirt⁣
▫️The gold side uses gentle electric current to contour your face as well as help smooth out wrinkles.⁣
▪️One feature I loved is the control of the pulses which has 3 settings. I have sensitive skin so I tend to stay on a lower setting which is gentle on my skin.⁣
▫️It is fully waterproof so you could literally throw it in a pool and it will be absolutely fine⁣
▪️The Charging socket is magnet and compact which I’ve never seen before.⁣

✅𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐬-⁣
-All the above👆🏽⁣

❌𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬-⁣
– I can’t fault how the product works or looks but I will say one thing. It is more on the pricey side at £279. I know, I know but I will say that I think this device will last you forever and is more of a luxurious investment that is totally worth it. So is it really a con? I don’t think so😊⁣

-𝓹𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓽 𝓰𝓲𝓯𝓽𝓮𝓭🎁 𝓸𝓹𝓲𝓷𝓲𝓸𝓷𝓼 𝓪𝓵𝓵 𝓶𝓮🙋🏽‍♀️⁣

.⁣
.⁣
.⁣
.⁣
.⁣
.⁣
.⁣
.⁣
.⁣
.⁣

#beglow #facialcare #electriccurrent #iloveskincare #facebrush #review #productreview #flatlay #beautytools #black #beautiful #british #handy #discoverunder5k #discoverunder10k #followers #sunny #photooftheday #photography #instalike #silicone #face #facial #picoftheday #ukbloggers #bblogger #vlogger #bloggerstyle #reviewer #tuesdaymood

Source

admin

Related News

Hallo ihr süßen 𝓘𝓬𝓱 𝓱𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮 𝓲𝓱𝓻 𝓱𝓪𝓽𝓽𝓮𝓽 𝓪𝓵𝓵𝓮 𝓮𝓲𝓷 𝓽𝓸𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓼 𝓦𝓸𝓬𝓱𝓮𝓷𝓮𝓷𝓭𝓮 Ich habe das a…

Hallo ihr süßen 𝓘𝓬𝓱 𝓱𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮 𝓲𝓱𝓻 𝓱𝓪𝓽𝓽𝓮𝓽 𝓪𝓵𝓵𝓮 𝓮𝓲𝓷 𝓽𝓸𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓼 𝓦𝓸𝓬𝓱𝓮𝓷𝓮𝓷𝓭𝓮 Ich habe das a…

Hallo ihr süßen 🎀 𝓘𝓬𝓱 𝓱𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮 𝓲𝓱𝓻 𝓱𝓪𝓽𝓽𝓮𝓽 𝓪𝓵𝓵𝓮 𝓮𝓲𝓷 𝓽𝓸𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓼 𝓦𝓸𝓬𝓱𝓮𝓷𝓮𝓷𝓭𝓮💜 Ich habe das allererste mal mir eine To Do Liste für das Wochenende

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel-Cream for Extra-Dry Skin Happy #texturetuesday folks…

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel-Cream for Extra-Dry Skin Happy #texturetuesday folks…

💧Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel-Cream for Extra-Dry Skin💧 Happy #texturetuesday folks! I’ve got a drugstore fave today that always comes in clutch for me when I

EVERYONE’S A STAR AND DESERVES THE RIGHT TO TWINKLE – MARILYN MONROE. gifted| …

EVERYONE’S A STAR AND DESERVES THE RIGHT TO TWINKLE – MARILYN MONROE. gifted| …

⭐️ EVERYONE’S A STAR AND DESERVES THE RIGHT TO TWINKLE – MARILYN MONROE. gifted| How cute is this NIVEA Star Treats Gift set? It’s the

Do you use BHA in your routine? Aka beta-hydroxy acid, it’s a chemical exfoliato…

Do you use BHA in your routine? Aka beta-hydroxy acid, it’s a chemical exfoliato…

Do you use BHA in your routine? Aka beta-hydroxy acid, it’s a chemical exfoliator that binds to the oil in the skin, unclogging pores and

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *