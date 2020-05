𝑺𝒉𝒆’𝒔 𝒔𝒍𝒆𝒆𝒌, 𝒔𝒉𝒆’𝒔 𝒔𝒏𝒂𝒛𝒛𝒚, 𝒔𝒉𝒆’𝒔 𝒔𝒆𝒙𝒚⁣ ⁣ Behold I bring to you the beautiful Beg…

๐‘บ๐’‰๐’†’๐’” ๐’”๐’๐’†๐’†๐’Œ, ๐’”๐’‰๐’†’๐’” ๐’”๐’๐’‚๐’›๐’›๐’š, ๐’”๐’‰๐’†’๐’” ๐’”๐’†๐’™๐’š๐Ÿ˜Žโฃ

I’ve used a lot of facial cleansing devices and I’m not gonna lie, I’ve enjoyed a lot of them as they’ve always given me a deeper clean than my lanky fingers do. BUT “this one something special, this one just like dynamite”๐Ÿ˜‚ (if you are too young and don’t know these are the lyrics from Usher-OMG)โฃ

โฃ

๐Ÿค”๐—ช๐—ต๐—ฎ๐˜ ๐—บ๐—ฎ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜€ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ถ๐˜€ ๐—ฑ๐—ถ๐—ณ๐—ณ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜?โฃ

โ–ซ๏ธIt has a replaceable silicone brush which makes it super hygienic. You can change it every 6 months or year depending on use.โฃ

โ–ช๏ธThe unique hourglass shape makes it easy to hold and manoeuvreโฃ

โ–ซ๏ธThe careful placing of the silicone bristles adds to a deeper clean removing my stubborn blackheadsโฃ

โ–ช๏ธSkinSense Technology activates pulses which help to remove dirtโฃ

โ–ซ๏ธThe gold side uses gentle electric current to contour your face as well as help smooth out wrinkles.โฃ

โ–ช๏ธOne feature I loved is the control of the pulses which has 3 settings. I have sensitive skin so I tend to stay on a lower setting which is gentle on my skin.โฃ

โ–ซ๏ธIt is fully waterproof so you could literally throw it in a pool and it will be absolutely fineโฃ

โ–ช๏ธThe Charging socket is magnet and compact which I’ve never seen before.โฃ

โœ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฌ-โฃ

-All the above๐Ÿ‘†๐Ÿฝโฃ

โŒ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ฌ-โฃ

– I can’t fault how the product works or looks but I will say one thing. It is more on the pricey side at ยฃ279. I know, I know but I will say that I think this device will last you forever and is more of a luxurious investment that is totally worth it. So is it really a con? I don’t think so๐Ÿ˜Šโฃ

-๐“น๐“ป๐“ธ๐“ญ๐“พ๐“ฌ๐“ฝ ๐“ฐ๐“ฒ๐“ฏ๐“ฝ๐“ฎ๐“ญ๐ŸŽ ๐“ธ๐“น๐“ฒ๐“ท๐“ฒ๐“ธ๐“ท๐“ผ ๐“ช๐“ต๐“ต ๐“ถ๐“ฎ๐Ÿ™‹๐Ÿฝโ€โ™€๏ธโฃ

