𝑺𝒉𝒆’𝒔 𝒔𝒍𝒆𝒆𝒌, 𝒔𝒉𝒆’𝒔 𝒔𝒏𝒂𝒛𝒛𝒚, 𝒔𝒉𝒆’𝒔 𝒔𝒆𝒙𝒚⁣ ⁣ Behold I bring to you the beautiful Beg…

I’ve used a lot of facial cleansing devices and I’m not gonna lie, I’ve enjoyed a lot of them as they’ve always given me a deeper clean than my lanky fingers do. BUT “this one something special, this one just like dynamite”😂 (if you are too young and don’t know these are the lyrics from Usher-OMG)⁣

⁣

🤔𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗺𝗮𝗸𝗲𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗱𝗶𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝘁?⁣

▫️It has a replaceable silicone brush which makes it super hygienic. You can change it every 6 months or year depending on use.⁣

▪️The unique hourglass shape makes it easy to hold and manoeuvre⁣

▫️The careful placing of the silicone bristles adds to a deeper clean removing my stubborn blackheads⁣

▪️SkinSense Technology activates pulses which help to remove dirt⁣

▫️The gold side uses gentle electric current to contour your face as well as help smooth out wrinkles.⁣

▪️One feature I loved is the control of the pulses which has 3 settings. I have sensitive skin so I tend to stay on a lower setting which is gentle on my skin.⁣

▫️It is fully waterproof so you could literally throw it in a pool and it will be absolutely fine⁣

▪️The Charging socket is magnet and compact which I’ve never seen before.⁣

✅𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐬-⁣

-All the above👆🏽⁣

❌𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬-⁣

– I can’t fault how the product works or looks but I will say one thing. It is more on the pricey side at £279. I know, I know but I will say that I think this device will last you forever and is more of a luxurious investment that is totally worth it. So is it really a con? I don’t think so😊⁣

-𝓹𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓽 𝓰𝓲𝓯𝓽𝓮𝓭🎁 𝓸𝓹𝓲𝓷𝓲𝓸𝓷𝓼 𝓪𝓵𝓵 𝓶𝓮🙋🏽‍♀️⁣

