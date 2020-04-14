$1.2m horse found with banned substance

Star race horse Alligator Blood has tested positive for prohibited substance altrenogest after winning the $2 million Magic Millions 3YO Guineas race run at the Gold Coast in January.

On Tuesday, the Queensland Racing Integrity Commission (QRIC) stewards informed trainer David Vandyke the post-race secondary sample showed confirmed cases of the banned substance, The Herald Sun reported.

Alligator Blood is set to be disqualified and lose $1,168,334 in stake money from January’s Gold Coast win. If so, the Greg Hickman-trained Eleven Eleven would be declared the winner.

The three-year-old horse is a winner of 10 races from 12 starts, including major victories at the Vo Rogue Plate in 2019 and this year’s CS Hayes Stakes.

Breaking: Alligator Blood’s B sample come back as positive for a prohibited substance following Millions. Trainer David Van Dyke will now face a stewards inquiry. Owner group had flagged legal action if B sample came back positive, claimed horse had been ‘nobbled’. More @Racing — Paul Tatnell (@PaulTatnell) April 14, 2020

Very disappointing result for racing with much loved galloper Alligator Blood’s second blood test for the Magic Millions also coming back positive. — Nick Quinn (@Quinny_1) April 14, 2020

Managing owner Allan Endresz accused the ordeal of “tarnishing the reputation” of Alligator Blood and vowed to enforce legal action.

“I’ve been working on this for some time as I knew this was coming. The racing industry hasn’t seen anything like what I’m going to wheel out challenging their rules and regulations,” Endresz said.

“This has tarnished the reputation of my wonderful horse. I’ve had mine tarnished before, but I didn’t expect Al to ever have his. David also doesn’t deserve it and I’m very worried for him. He’s a great horseman who deserves the accolades.

“I’ll be there to defend him every step of the way.

“What I’m doing is unique. We want to challenge AR Rule 240 saying he has to be disqualified.

“Basically there are two outcomes. Either the swab has been contaminated, and if it’s not contaminated, it was done deliberately.”

media_camera Trainer David Vandyke poses with Alligator Blood.

“If you look at the analysis of the swab results, there’s a truckload of the stuff in his system and the only way it could have got in is if someone has injected him.

“We’re in the midst of the COVID crisis, and an economic calamity is around the corner, and we’re looking for something inspirational, and a hero which we’ve got one in Al and he’s now had his reputation tarnished.”

Vandyke will now be subject to a QRIC stewards inquiry, and admitted the tribulation has been “challenging”.

“Since moving to Queensland in May 2016, this is the first irregularity that I have had in this state,” Vandyke said.

“It is my hope that the inquiry will shed light on how altrenogest entered Alligator Blood’s system and help prevent any similar incident occurring in racing again.”

Originally published as $1.2m horse found with banned substance