1 look 2 Budgets: Ryan Reynolds Smart Casual | Primer

Recreate a leading man look, regardless of how much you’ve got to spend.

You may love him for his blockbuster alter ego Deadpool, his rakish quips on Twitter, or his hilarious ongoing “feud” with Hugh Jackman. But at Primer, the thing we enjoy most about Ryan Reynolds is probably his style. Case in point – this debonair camera-ready ensemble that was still comfortable enough for a long flight to Japan while on a press tour for Deadpool 2:

(We previously covered this other sharp travel getup he rocked during a trip to Rome)

This look utilizes a sophisticated color palette composed entirely of dark neutrals. By going bullish on darks and choosing classier footwear, Ryan Reynolds’ “airport casual” is comfortable but clearly intentional, creating contrast even when wading into the deep end of the tonal pool with olive, navy, charcoal, and cognac.

Asking yourself, “What is smart casual?” Read our complete guide, full of outfit ideas.

At first glance, this look as a whole appears much more simple than its component pieces (the nuances of which we’ll dive into in a minute). And that’s the idea; a dressed-down look that is purposeful without being overtly calculated.

Let’s face it, Hollywood style – even at its most casual – is often the result of discerning stylists and upper-crust designers working hard behind the scenes to make the talent look good. But you can look just as good, too – and you can do it without being buddies with Tom Ford and without the movie star salary. One of Primer’s foundational beliefs has always been that we can be effortlessly fashion-forward on any budget.

Jacket

The suede jacket in deep, earthy olive is undoubtedly the centerpiece of this look. Suede can be difficult to find on a budget, but there are affordable alternatives that achieve the manly minimalism we’re looking for here. For example, high-quality waxed canvas is just as dignified and masculine, especially one with a more worn-in feel that’s soft to the touch.

Suede Jackets:

Budget alternatives:

Tshirt

Ryan didn’t just grab any solid dark tee. Style is often in the details: he achieves a more relaxed look and feel with a loose neck t-shirt. Notice that it’s not a plunging scoop neck, but a more reserved type of low-collar appropriate to the grown-up aesthetic of the overall look.

Expensive: Theory Essential Anemone Tee, $85

Budget: H&M Linen T-shirt, $15

Pants

Getting the silhouette just right is all the more necessary with darker pants. This look calls for a narrow leg, so we want slim-cut chinos – but not so tight that they’re painted on; too skinny a fit would not contribute to the more classic, relaxed feel of this look.

Expensive: Allsaints, $125

Budget: Banana Republic, $42 – currently 50% off

Glasses

Add an edge of erudition with rectangular frames. Here, we favor full-rimmed glasses in the tradition of the vintage horn-rimmed or wayfarer style reminiscent of mid-century Madison Avenue.

Expensive: Garrett Leight, $330

Budget: Coastal, $50

Cap Toe Oxford

Ditch the sneakers and opt for something dressier – this little swap will make all the difference. There’s nothing more classic than a Balmoral style Oxford (where the stitching is such that it allows the quarter flaps to meet, making for a dressier, more “buttoned” up look) with the handsome detail of a cap-toe. A shadowy yet warm brown leather complements the cooler tones of the rest of the outfit.

Expensive: Allen Edmonds Park Avenue, $315

Budget: Stacy Adams Kordell, $48

Learn more about buying your first nice dress shoes.

Bracelet

Bracelets are a great way to add a dose of rakishness to smart casual. And marrying the shoes to a bracelet in a similar dark leather keeps everything streamlined. When accessorizing for a look such as this, opt for natural materials with detailing like metal fasteners, which both of these options offer.

Expensive: Caputo & Co, $48

Budget: Amazon, $17