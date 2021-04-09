$1 million of free tram advertising up for grabs | PBA

Australian charities and not for profits have the chance to decorate some of Melbourne’s iconic trams, with $1 million of free advertising up for grabs.

The 2020 Yarra Trams Community Partnerships Program will provide eight community organisations with free advertising via a wrapped tram or 100 tram faces (panels on each end of the tram) for three months.

The program – which partners with community organisations championing diversity and inclusion in Melbourne – has received more than 280 submissions since launching in December 2017.

The CEO of the 2019 Community Partner, Travellers Aid Australia, Elias Lebbos, said: “Participating in the Yarra Trams Community Partnership Program and sharing in $1 million of free tram advertising value is a brilliant platform for us to celebrate our service, our clients and our volunteers.”

Yarra Trams CEO Nicolas Gindt, the program’s selection panel chair, invited all organisations which are “making a positive impact” in the community to apply.

“Yarra Trams believes strongly in contributing to Melbourne’s liveability by extending our support beyond the rails to the communities we represent,” Gindt said.

“It has been a delight to work with our community partners to make a positive impact on diversity and inclusion in Melbourne, and I am proud of what we have achieved so far.

“We are committed to providing $1 million of free advertising on our network every year until at least 2024.”

Applications for the 2020 program will be open from 1 July until 26 July 2019.

More information can be found here.