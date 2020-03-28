10 Best Movies You Can Stream Now That Are Required Viewing in Film School

Goodfellas

Where to Stream It: Netflix

Accolades: 6 Academy Award nominations, Best Supporting Actor Win by Joe Pesci

While he has made excellent movies both before and after (and still, to this day), Goodfellas stands as one of the most undeniable arguments that Martin Scorsese is among American history’s greatest filmmakers. Uniquely combining a crime movie, a love story, a legitimate comedy, and a satire of the American dream, it’s a film that hits the ground running and never lets up, thanks to the experience of the artist behind it. Between the excellent performances, the beautiful language (crass and otherwise), the chemistry of the characters, the eye for detail, and his energetic style, Scorsese made a movie that nobody else could make at the time and almost everyone else has been trying to replicate, since (including the creators of some of your favorite TV shows).

One thing to look for:

Though he didn’t pioneer the trend of using needle-drops (where pre-existing music is played to really add mood to a moment or scene), Scorsese definitely popularized it and Goodfellas remains his crowning achievement, with a dazzling mixture of pop hits from the 50s, 60s, and 70s to track the timeline of one gangster’s life.