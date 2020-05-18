10 Best Nanad Bhabhi Jodis of Bollywood

Most of the nanad-bhabhi relationships are full of warmth, love, sharing, caring and gossip. Once a girl leaves her paternal home and enter her husband’s home after marriage, she gets a great friend in the form of a sister-in-law. Though they are not related by blood but shares a great bond. And Bollywood divas are no different.

Here are the nanad-bhabhi jodis of Bollywood who share a great bond with each other.

1- Kareena Kapoor Khan and Soha Ali Khan

These two beauties share a great bond and are more like sisters. Kareena shares a wonderful rapport with her choti nanad. The two ladies of Pataudi family are often spotted hanging out together, holidaying and attending polo matches. Soha is all praises for Kareena and loves the way she prioritizes her work and family at the same time.

2- Deepika Padukone and Ritika Bhavnani

Deepika Padukone who tied the knot with Ranveer Singh in November 2018, shares a close bond with her sister-in-law Ritika Bhavnani. In fact, Ritika had thrown a gala reception party in Mumbai last year to celebrate happiness and welcome the newly-wed bride into their family. Deepika shares a great level of understanding with her and likes her a lot.

3- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shweta Nanda

The two ladies of the Bachchan family are very close to each other. Though they don’t involve in too much PDA, but they are very fond of each other. They are often spotted at various events together, chit-chatting and clicking pictures. Shweta confessed on Koffee With Karan that she loves her bhabhi and is happy that Abhi and Aish are together. She also admired Aishwarya’s parenting skills.

4- Sonakshi Sinha and Taruna Agarwal

Sonakshi’s elder brother Kussh tied the knot with Taruna in 2015. Sonakshi was super-excited on her brother’s wedding and kept posting stunning pictures. Taruna and Sonakshi are very close to each other and share sisterly love. Sonakshi fondly calls Taruna as ‘Taru Taru’. The two Sinha ladies even keep posting cute pictures on Instagram!

5- Rani Mukherji and Jyoti Mukherjee







Rani Mukerji is very close to her family, especially her bhabhi, Jyoti. For a very long time, Rani didn’t marry because she wanted to take care of her family. The two ladies are best friends and often spotted together!

6- Neetu Singh and Reema Jain

The oldest nanad-bhabhi jodi on our list, Neetu and Reema get really well, and are more like sisters who always hang out together. They are mostly spotted together at various events, giggling and chit-chatting. Reema shares a great rapport with bhabhi Neetu and even shares her birthday with nephew, Ranbir! Neetu fondly calls her nanad ‘Bhoks’.

7- Twinkle Khanna and Alka Bhatia

The two ladies in Akshay Kumar’s life share a great rapport with each other. Twinkle and Alka are two crazy women in the house who keep Akshay sane by driving him insane! Twinkle often mentions Alka in her weekly blogs and columns which shows how much they are into each other’s lives.

8- Gauri Khan and Shehnaz

King Khan’s sister, Shehnaz Lalarukh is 6 years elder to him and the Khan family loves her a lot. Shehnaz went into depression after their mother’s demise. She is always very quiet and in her own shell. Gauri takes care of Shehnaz like her baby and makes sure that her every wish is fulfilled.

9- Anushka Sharma and Bhawna Kohli Dhingra

Virat and Anushka tied the knot in a grand ceremony at Italy in 2017. Anushka, post her marriage to Virat has become close to his family, including his sister, Bhawna Kohli Dhingra. Bhawna is Virat’s elder sister who is a school teacher by profession and very close to her brother. Anushka and Bhawna also share a warm bond and Bhawna loves Anushka just like an elder sister loves her younger sister.

10- Mira Rajput and Sanah Kapoor

Sanah Kapur is Shahid’s half-sister from his father, Pankaj Kapur and his second wife, Supriya Pathak. Mira and Sanah are of same age and hence share a beautiful bond of friendship. They are more like sisters who go shopping with each other, tease each other, share secrets and have fun together. In one of the interviews, Sanah once revealed that she is very close to Mira and Mira often gets irritated when she calls her Mira ‘Bhabhi’. She even said that Mira is an amazing person by heart and is also extremely loving to the family.

