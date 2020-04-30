10 best songs of Rishi Kapoor



Rishi Kapoor’s songs ranged from romantic to party numbers. (Photo: Express Archives)

In an illustrious career spanning five decades, Rishi Kapoor not only gave us several remarkable films, but also songs ranging from romantic to party numbers. His musical hits include Bobby, Saagar, Karz, Khel Khel Mein, Chandni, Deewana and more.

In his memoir titled “Khullam Khulla” (2017), Rishi had revealed that he never really liked his songs. He wrote, “I must admit that I was often hopelessly wrong in my initial reactions to some of these chartbusters. I remember Boney Kapoor coming to meet me, brimming with excitement, with a recording of ‘Om Shanti Om’ in Karz. I gave Boney an earful, saying what a lousy number it was and wondering how Laxmikant–Pyarelal could come up with such a number for me.”

Despite Rishi Kapoor’s take on his own songs, his fans couldn’t get enough of them. Here’s a playlist of Kapoor’s most memorable numbers:

Ek Main Aur Ek Tu – Khel Khel Mein (1975)

Chehra Hai Ya Chand Khila Hai – Saagar (1985)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_mzdkxnU4mU

Hum Tum Ek Kamre Mein Band Ho – Bobby (1973)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tBJj-3sgcd0

Bachna Ae Haseenon – Hum Kisise Kum Naheen (1977)

Khullam Khulla Pyar Karenge Hum Dono – Khel Khel Mein (1975)

Main Shayar Toh Nahi – Bobby (1973)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jmeMg-gm1Us

Teri Umeed Tera Intezar – Deewana (1992)

Ek Haseena Thi – Karz (1980)

Jab Se Tumko Dekha Hai Sanam – Damini (1993)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HwqFQn0nck8

Dafliwale Dafli Baja – Sargam (1979)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=USCotVcUQNY

