10 Bollywood Celebs who Used to Work Behind the Camera Before Gaining Stardom

Many of our Bollywood stars started their careers behind the camera before embracing stardom. Most of them worked as an assistant director while others worked in some different aspect of filmmaking. Working behind the camera acts as a great boon for actors.

Alia Bhatt in one of her interviews, said that she was totally clueless about how different camera angles and setups worked before she started working on Student Of The Year and Varun Dhawan & Siddharth Malhotra had more experience than her because of their AD gigs.

Let’s have a look at 10 such actors who worked behind the camera before starting their acting career.

Varun Dhawan

Varun had a degree in Business Management from the Nottingham Trent University. He worked as an assistant director for Karan Johar in My Name Is Khan.

Siddharth Malhotra

Graduated from DU, Sid started his career in modelling at an age of 18. He also worked as an assistant director to Karan Johar, along with Varun, in My Name Is Khan.

Vicky Kaushal

While pursuing his engineering, Vicky realised he is made to do a 9 to 5 desk job during his visit to an IT company. Soon he started going to sets with his father Sham Kaushal, and in 2012, he worked as an AD for Anurag Kashyap in Gangs of Wasseypur.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam worked as an AD to Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the movie Black. It was Sanjay who advised Sonam to lose weight and become an actor. Later, she made her debut with his movie Saawariya.

She has a triple honours degree in business, finance and economics from Manchester Business School. Parineeti worked in the PR team of YRF, before starting her acting career.

Bhumi Pednekar

Before making her acting debut, Bhumi worked as an assistant casting director for six years with Shanoo Sharma for YRF.

Vikrant Massey

Vikrant who is a trained ballet dancer worked as an assistant choreographer with Shiamak Davar for the show Dhoom Machao Dhoom before facing the camera.

Harshvardhan Kapoor

Like sister Sonam Kapoor, Harsh too worked as an AD for Anurag Kashyap on Bombay Velvet in 2015, a year before his debut.

Ranbir Kapoor

After completing his course in method acting from Lee Strasberg Theatre And Film Institute, Ranbir worked as an AD to Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Black, along with Sonam Kapoor. Earlier in 1999, he assisted father Rishi Kapoor when he was directing Aa Ab Laut Chalen.

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun worked both as an assistant director and an assistant producer. As assistant director, he worked with Nikhil Advani on Kal Ho Naa Ho and Salaam-e-Ishq. He then worked as an assistant producer with his father, Boney Kapoor, on No Entry and Wanted.

