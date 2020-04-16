10 Bollywood Duos Who Have Never Shared Screen in The Bollywood History

There are many successful actors in Bollywood who are ruling the hearts of fans with their stellar performances. Surprisingly, there are several actors, who despite being at the top of their game, did not come together for any movie. But they would look great indeed if they did a film and shared the screen space for the sake of their fans.

Here are 10 such pairs who have never worked together.

Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan

The two powerful Khans of Bollywood. Aamir is known as Mr. Perfectionist while SRK is the Badshaah of Bollywood. Even though we have spotted them in B-town weddings and events together, a movie with our two favourites will be a treat for their fans.

Ranbir Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut

Both of them are the powerhouses of talent. One is a silent performer and the other is the queen of words. Both of them are extremely critical and picky about their script choices. Are you, too, wondering why the Rockstar of Bollywood is never paired up with the Queen yet? Watching both of them in a movie together would be super interesting to watch.

Salman Khan and Deepika Padukone

Both, Salman and Deepika are at the top of their career. Deepika has managed to work with almost every big star, however, we haven’t watched these two share the screen yet. Recently, we saw them together on Big Boss and their chemistry looked just perfect. Hope to see both of them together in a movie soon.

Aamir Khan and Aishwarya Rai

The 90’s kids have grown up watching their movies. They are a part of Bollywood since a very long time but it’s surprising that the two of them have never worked together in a movie. Would love to see them on-screen together.

Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan







Even though Ajay’s wife Kajol is best buds with Shah Rukh we haven’t seen the two men come together for any project. Ajay is better known for doing action movies and SRK is obviously the King of Romance. It’d be a delight to see both of them together in a movie.

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone

Better known as the Greek God of Bollywood, Hrithik is well known for his terrific dance moves. Deepika as we all know is the most successful actress in Bollywood right now. But we never saw them sharing the screen together.

Ranveer Singh and Kangana Ranaut

This is a pair that we would bet our money on. Always high on energy, Ranveer Singh is undoubtedly one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. Whereas our Queen, Kangana is no less. With Ranveer and Kangana together in a movie, the end result is bound to be stellar.

Akshay Kumar and Rani Mukherji

Two super-talented actors who have been in this industry for over two decades but haven’t been in a single movie together. Akshay has worked with almost all the actresses in the industry, but surprisingly no one thought of casting him and Rani in a film.

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla

Though Juhi rose to fame a little before Salman did, both of them were doing films at the same time. Why two of the most popular actors then were never cast together is a mystery for Salman and Juhi themselves.

Vidya Balan and Aamir Khan

Both of them are known to pull-off one man/one woman shows in their respective projects. And yet, no one has ever thought of bringing them together and making an explosive script. Hope to see them together soon.

Well, don’t you think they will make great Bollywood jodis together?

