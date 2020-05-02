10 Broadway musical and wine pairings perfect for Mother’s Day

Available: YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Goggle Play and Vudu.

—–

“Sweeney Todd” requires a splash of insanity, a madcap spicy syrah, because it’s a tale of lust and revenge.

Wine picks: Pax, 2018 California Syrah, $39; Bedrock Wine Company, California Syrah, $26 and Arnot-Roberts, 2018 Sonoma Coast Syrah, $43.

The story: This thriller follows evil judge Turpin who lusts for the ravishing wife of London barber Sweeney Todd. The judge banishes the barber from England for a crime he doesn’t commit.

After 15 years in Australia, Sweeney Todd becomes a madman and vows to get even. He uses his razor on unsuspecting customers, sending bodies to Mrs. Lovett who repurposes the corpses into her meat pies.

Ultimately in this bloody saga, the barber achieves his bloodletting goal; he slits Turpin’s throat.

Available: Amazon Prime, DVD from Amazon.

—–

“Into the Woods” should be paired with a naughty curse wine — zinfandel.

Wine picks: A trio of zins from Alexander Valley Vineyards — Sin Zin, 2016 Alexander Valley Zinfandel, $20; Temptation, 2016 California Zinfandel, $15 and Redemption, 2015 Dry Creek Valley Zinfandel, $22.

The story: A weave of fairy tales, the musical is full of plot twists with the main characters from Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and the Beanstalk, Rapunzel and Cinderella.

The threads of “Into The Woods” intertwine with the story of a childless baker and his wife and their quest to begin a family.

They cross paths with a witch, who puts a curse on them. Their suspenseful journey takes intriguing twists as other storybook characters come into the fold. The music and lyrics are by Stephen Sondheim.

Available: YouTube, Google Play, Vudu, Amazon Prime and DVD on Amazon.

—–

“Peter Pan,” the boy who refuses to grow up, would drink nothing other than whimsical viognier.

Wine picks: Kunde, 2018 Estate Sonoma Valley Viognier, $30; Miraflores, 2017 Estate El Dorado Viognier, $26 and Terre Rouge, 2017 Sierra Foothills Viognier, $25.

The story: Mischievous by nature, Peter Pan refuses to grow up and spends his never-ending childhood in the mythical island of Neverland.

The young boy who can fly is the leader of the Lost Boys, interacting with fairies, pirates, mermaids, Native Americans and, occasionally, ordinary children. The musical is based on J.M Barrie’s 1904 play, also called “Peter Pan.”

Available: 2000 revival, BroadwayHD, Amazon Prime.

—–

“Kiss Me Kate,” the take off of the “Taming of the Shrew,” cries out for a tart sauvignon blanc.

Wine picks: Decoy, 2018 Sonoma County Sauvignon Blanc, $20; Kim Crawford, 2019 Marlborough, New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc, $18 and Cloudy Bay, 2019 Marlborough, New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc.

The story: “Kiss Me Kate” is a musical version of William Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew.”

The musical was inspired by the real-life emotional tango between husband and wife actors Alfred Lunt and Lynn Fontanne during their 1935 production of the “Shrew.” The action revolves around their conflicts on and off-stage. Cole Porter wrote the music and the lyrics.

Available: A film of the 2003 production, BroadwayHD, Blu-ray from Amazon. The original 1953 film, Amazon Prime.