10 Creative Indoor Activities to Keep Kids Busy During Social Distancing

How do you keep kids busy? How do you prevent them from being bored when you really can’t go out like you used to and school is cancelled till August at least in my neck of the woods?

You get very creative and here are 10 creative indoor activities you can do with or without your kids. Depending on the age of the kids, some can be more independent than others. But not to worry, we have something for everyone.

Perhaps it’s time to dust the Christmas gifts they played with only once and time to get reacquainted.

How to keep kids busy with 10 creative indoor activities they will enjoy. Not only will they enjoy but you may notice some creative things about your kids that you were unaware of.

Check out these 10 creative indoor activities with your kids during this quarantine season.

Get Them to Draw

The only thing I’m really good at drawing are stick objects and that’s it. If you’re like me, not to worry because there are lots of great videos that can help your kids draw. Especially for kids that are interested, it will keep them busy and wanting to draw more.

It will bring out their inner Picasso. My kids love drawing and they really get into it. The only downside is, I hope you have lots of paper. You may see all your paper disappear right before your very eyes. Looking for fun videos on what to draw, then look here.

With finding videos, I will recommend helping your kids navigate through finding the right videos.

Puzzles and Matching Game

I love puzzles because your kids can do them without help from you. These may not keep them busy for so long unless it’s new and depending on the difficulty of it, however they can still enjoy working on puzzles.

You can also buy or create a “matching game” that they can enjoy and play with each other. The downside to puzzles are once it’s mastered then it goes much too fast which means they may finish in record speed.

Why should your kids work on puzzles? Working on puzzles is a great way to build motor skills and it helps them think. You can’t go wrong with this combination.

Arts and Crafts

What do you need for this? Your kids will need a pair of scissors, colored papers and tape or glue. It’s just that simple.

If you don’t have colored papers, you can also use crayons and white paper. Kids love to cut stuff so make sure you supervise especially with the younger kids or you may be picking up hair too.

My 7 year old kid made some cool simple things like crowns for him and his siblings.

Watch a Classic Movie

One of my favorite movies of all time is the sound of music, this movie was made even before I was born and is still a favorite of mine. We planned a movie night and watched as a family. The kids really enjoyed the music line up. It’s amazing how an old movie like that can still be enjoyed by the entire family.

This is a great opportunity to watch more classic movies like Home Alone, Sound of Music, and more. Have you seen any classic movies lately?

Cook and Bake With Kids

Beside my love for good food, I also love baking and cooking. Have you checked out my very delicious irresistible pound cake recipe here? What’s really great about the recipe is, it contains significantly less sugar and less fat.

We have been trying out new recipes and we made some cauliflower bread along the way. Will post the kids’ response very soon.

Because we’ve been cooking and baking a lot, we’ve had to increase another activity. It’s dancing time.

Dancing Time

What better way to exercise when you can’t go out.

Who doesn’t like to dance or at least move their body? Well my family loves to dance so we turn on some music and we get shaking.

What’s even better is we are exercising and this is especially important since we have increased our baking at home.

Slime Away

Not quite sure why most kids’ love slime but it keeps them busy so it’s a win win for me. And you can even make yours. I have never tried making slime but considering we have the time to make it, I will be trying that very soon.

I found this recipe here and all you need is just a few things and you can slime away.

Fun Music Videos for Learning

Thanks to staying home, I have become more aware of various learning resources for kids online. I came across a very catchy song to help kids learn about the 7 continents. There are videos to learn about living things and the list is endless. I may like this continent song more than my kids.

Because these learning videos are songs, it doesn’t seem like work to my kids and they enjoy learning them. They learn and I chill, it’s a win win for all of us.

Bring Out the Games

Dust the board games and start playing. There are a ton of board games for the entire family to enjoy and one of my favorite is the Chutes and ladders, monopoly and scrabble junior. Looking for some board games? Check here

Not a board game but my kids also love Jenga and my youngest child has become a pro. Either she is a pro or we all really suck. I will go with her being a pro.

Act Silly and Record

Once my kid found about Ryan, the little kid on youtube, now they want to become an internet sensation. Unfortunately, we all can’t be Ryan.

What better way to record and get creative with fun stuff with your kids. You just may not want to post it anywhere depending on the level of silliness.

It’s hard to see the good out of this, but one thing I have always learned is to be appreciative. This is an opportunity for families to bond, fight and make up but most importantly bond.

Do you have fun activities you like to do with your family?