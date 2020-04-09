10 Creative Things To do With Family During Quarantine – Live Learn Better

As Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases continue to spread across countries, fear and anxiety continue to overwhelm a lot of people across the globe.

Both adults and children are been fearful of the looming dangers associated with the virus, especially with the recent rise in death and the fact that a cure hasn’t been found yet.

The outbreak has crippled many people’s business and even family’s social life, with the government placing a ban on socializing, traveling, working and schooling.

The fear of the virus continues to spread faster than the illness itself, making it hard for people to cope with the stress of having to stock up on foods, drugs, and other house supplies.

Some are doing a good job at trying to manage the stress, while others can’t deal, and are bored out of their minds.

To make this outbreak a little less difficult and frustrating since regular daily routine has been disarrayed, why not make this period count with your family and turn it into adventure. Below are 10 things to do as a family during this trying period.

1. FAMILY GAME NIGHT

During this period, games can be a fun way to unwind or pass time. Children can get bored easily, especially the grade-schoolers and teenagers.

Playing a family game together can help them forget about the lingering stress and help them get into having an exciting and relaxing night before retiring to bed.

Board and video games are fun and competitive games to play together as a family. Need other indoor activities your entire family can enjoy?

2. COOK DINNER TOGETHER

If you like cooking this is the time to carry your family along with you. Times like this help families get closer with each other and bond better. It is also a learning experience for your kids.

You can use this opportunity to cook and try several delicacies. It can also be a fun way of connecting and working together. You can download a cookbook online to get some of the recipes for each meal that you’d like to try, follow the recipe together to make it even easier.

If you are looking for a great simple recipe, look no further. You have to try this lemon pound cake.

3. WATCH FAVORITE FAMILY SHOWS

Many people are of the opinion that watching TV together does not count as spending time together, but it does!

Watching TV is a great way to relax and ease out stress; watching your favorite family TV shows together can create a relaxing and tension-free atmosphere, especially if it’s a comedy show, it could even be soccer or an educational program.

As long as it’s what the whole family loves and wants, sitting together to watch instead of mindlessly watching anything that comes on TV will mean spending quality time together with your family.

4. ENJOY AN INDOOR PICNIC TOGETHER

Set out a picnic blanket and basket of food and eat your dinner as though you were having a picnic. Just having variety in your family life brings you closer together as a family unit. Events like this are often the catalyst for a fun-filled evening.

5. DO HOUSE CHORES TOGETHER

Doing the chores alone can be tiring and quite stressful. This is the perfect time for the kids to join in and make the work much faster and easier.

Besides who says it has to be all work? What’s the fun in that? You can jazz it up with some music (the family’s favorite), or some hippy funny songs that you can dance or lip sing to.

This will make all the hard work of chores fly by unnoticed while having fun with it. Who says doing house chores can’t be fun?

6. HAVE A FAMILY KARAOKE NIGHT

Karaoke is an excellent means to ease stress. Set up your living room space with a music player or a music video and some mocktail to sip as the entertainment is ongoing.

This is an opportunity to discover how much singing talent each one of your family has. It could be a time for the family to have a great time and some good laughs too.

7. MAKE TIME FOR ARTS AND SCIENCE EXPERIMENT

These activities are absolutely wonderful especially if you have kids that love science or into art.

This is the right time for you to clear out a part of your kitchen, and make it into a laboratory, do different types of experiments together and have fun while doing it.

Having some art supplies like paper, crayons, paint, and colored pencils in the house can be very helpful for the art experiment, you can even ask one of your children to tell you how to go about it.

Although doing arts and science experiments can be messy and inconvenient, it’s a great way for them to learn. It will also create a school atmosphere for them.

Your children will love you for this and also appreciate your spending time with them while doing the things they love. These activities are mostly enjoyed by kids between the ages 4-12.

8. ENROLL FOR AN ONLINE LANGUAGE COURSE

This period of self-isolation might be an excellent opportunity for you and your family to take a new course in language.

You don’t have to go anywhere to do this, all you need is a laptop and the internet, register yourself and family, and enjoy the classes.

This can also serve as a great way to learn more about another culture, while you enjoy the experience as a family by practicing and speaking the language to each other.

9. MAKE TIME FOR KNITTING

Knitting is a very creative way for children to unwind. If you’re good at knitting then you can get the children to join you while trying to make something beautiful.

Teach them the process and ask them to repeat it until they get it right, that is if they don’t already know how to knit. But if they already understand the process, provide them with a knitting kit and ask them to make something they want.

It could be anything, a bag, purse, blouse, bow, socks, cardigan and the list goes on. If you don’t know anything about knitting you can download the coursebook online and learn with your kids.

10. LEARN SOWING AS A FAMILY

Just like knitting, sowing is another way to help children get more creative with their time.

This activity does not only help them pass time, but it will also enlighten and shape their knowledge more about the fashion world.

Helping them with this or doing this together does not cost much. All you need to get is a hand sewing machine and an old fabric you don’t use anymore.

If you don’t have any of these you can purchase one from a fashion store near you. You can also download a course outline online and practice sowing together. This can also be an eye-opener for any member of the family who might be interested in sowing.