10 Epic Bollywood Movies That Will Not Bore You Even For a Single Second

We all are in a state of lockdown due to Coronavirus outbreak. All the social life has been temporarily halted, people are going hell furious as what to do at home all the time. Some are engaged in household chores, while others spending all day by scrolling the social media updates. No doubt Apps like Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Netflix serves us with awesome stuff but you couldn’t resist to say that there are some classic Bollywood movies which will keep you unstoppable dose of Entertainment. Take a Look….

# 1 Andaaz Apna Apna

The evergreen movie , with all the wit and humour has always been no. 1 among the audience . But do you know that it did not do well at the box office ? Nonetheless , it was one of the big hit , when premiered on television . All the characters in the movie are just awesome , from the rich man Paresh Rawal to crime master Gogo , Shakti Kapoor , everything was hilarious.

#2 3 Idiots

One of the epic movie in the history of Bollywood is 3 Idiots. It’s always a relish to watch this movie . Director Rajkumar Hirani created magic and all the stars did a fabulous role. It’s an education , more than a movie to all those who become too insure for the marks or a particular field in education . The most memorable dialogue is : ” Bachha Kaabil bano , kamyabi to saali jhak maar k peeche aaegi.“

#3 Golmaal : Fun Unlimited

The hilarious movie by Rohit Shetty has been a family fun ,every-time it is watched. The chemistry between 4 friends and the bond with all the humorous twists are worth watching more than once.

Here is one of the epic scene from the movie:

# 4 Hera Pheri

What say about this one? The trio of Babu Bhaiya, Raju and Shyam is just amazing and can make anyone laugh . The language used in the movie is imitated many a times and it’s a fun to watch this movie over and over again.

# 5 Kuch Kuch Hota Hai







Even though the movie is 20 odd years old, it still manages to make you laugh, feel and cry. How can we forget “kuch kuch hota hai Rahul, tum nahi samjhoge” . It’s a worth watch every time.

# 6 Nayak: The Real Hero

The movie based on ‘Ek din ka CM‘ , is always special to the audience. It’s always a great feeling when we see justice against corruption and that’s what the movie is all about . It’s a favourite one of all the viewers.

Presenting you one of the strong scene of the movie:

# 7 Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.

One of the epic movie with the real father and son jodi is Munna Bhai MBBS. The perfect saga of humour and emotions can be seen in the movie. The dialogues become too popular like wise : ‘jaadu ki jhappi‘, ‘Bhai ne bola to karne ka ‘ and that laughing therepy of Dr. Asthana, all were fabulous.

# 8 Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

The much loved story of Naina and Bunny who are poles apart but finally decides to spend life with each other is something beautiful to watch . All the characters of the movie did a great job and played wonderful roles. It’s fun to watch this movie with wonderful music.

# 9 Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

One of the family based movie showed all the emotions , drama , separation and then finally a happy ending . What else a great movie have? Director Karan Johar made the fantastic movie with mind blowing star-cast . From BIg B to Kareena , all had the fabulous role to play making audience go crazy everytime .

# 10 Kal Ho Na Ho

The movie with all the ups and downs at various levels did impress audience a lot. The love angle between the 3 actors was worth watching. The close knit relationships and the loop-holes made the movie , a super-hit one. People would surely love to watch the movie every-time, with soulful music.

