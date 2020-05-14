10 Famous Indian Stars Who Took Birth on Foreign Soil

People are always keen on knowing more about their favourite Bollywood celebs and their lives. The Hindi film industry believes in ‘unity in diversity’ and has accepted actors from around the world. Some of Bollywood’s reigning stars weren’t even born in India. These stars travelled to India in the initial or later phase of their lives and made a name for themselves.

Here are 10 Bollywood celebs, who we bet you didn’t know, were born outside India.

Deepika Padukone

Currently among the top Bollywood actresses, Deepika Padukone’s claim to fame has been numerous. The daughter of badminton player Prakash Padukone, Deepika was born in Denmark. So she holds a Danish citizenship, though she was brought up in Bangalore.

Imran Khan

Nephew of Bollywood’s perfectionist Aamir Khan, Imran Khan is an US citizen. Born in Madison, Wisconsin in the United States, Imran moved to Mumbai with his mother after the divorce of his parents.

Katrina Kaif

The beautiful Katrina Kaif is known to be a ‘foreign’ entrant in Bollywood. She was born to a Kashmiri father and a British mother in Hong Kong. She lived in Hawaii and London with her family when she was young.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline is very much a Sri Lankan citizen, though she had been born in Bahrain.

Sunny Leone







Sunny Leone is of Canadian- American nationality and has an American citizenship. An overseas citizen of India, Sunny Leone interestingly has the real name Karenjit Kaur.

Sasha Agha

She is a Pakistani singer-actress by trait who was born in London, and now can be seen in Indian movies. Her debut movie in Bollywood was Aurangzeb.

Sarah Jane Dias

The Femina Miss India 2007 winner Sarah Jane Dias was born in Muscat of Oman. Born to Roman Catholic parents, Sarah treaded on Bollywood lands after her stint with modelling.

Evelyn Sharma

Another of the rising eye candies in Bollywood, Evelyn Sharma is a German model born to a Punjabi father and a German mother. He was born in Frankfurt, Germany.

Amy Jackson

The beautiful actress hails from Liverpool in the United Kingdom and obviously holds a British citizenship. Even her looks reflects her British origin. She has a huge fan following in the South Indian industry.

Monica Dogra

A US born Indian- American who has aced the tinsel town as an actress and a singer, Monica Dogra is an Instagram star and has also starred in the 2011 film Dhobi Ghaat.

Well, as long as they are perfect for Bollywood, it doesn’t actually matter, does it?

Source