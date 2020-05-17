10 Fashionable Mothers Of Bollywood Actresses We All Love Already!

Mothers are the indomitable spirit of every family who sets an example for their future generation to follow suit. The heart of every soul resides in a mother, who is not only a best friend for her kids but also the style icon for us. Having said that, our Bollywood actresses have moms who are still fashionable and stylish.

Here’s the list of 10 fashionable mothers of Bollywood actresses!

Bipasha Basu’s mother Mamta Basu

The gorgeous Bipasha Basu surely has beauty running in her genes. Her elegant and beautiful mother Mamta Basu carries herself off with grace and poise – much like her daughter. So it came as no surprise when Mamta Basu took the ramp with her daughter Bipasha at a fashion show a few years ago.

Riya Sen’s mother Moon Moon Sen

The Bengali beauty, Moon Moon Sen is the mother of Riya and Raima Sen. Just like their mother, the two have worked in various Bengali and Hindi movies. Raima has a few critically acclaimed performances in her kitty.

Urvashi Rautela’s mother Meera Singh

Urvashi Rautela have won millions of hearts with her charm and beauty. Good looks are in her genes and she inherited the good looks from her beautiful mother Meera Rautela. Urvashi’s mother Meera is an accomplished business woman and the owner of a famous beauty salon.

Twinkle Khanna’s mother Dimple Kapadia

Twinkle Khanna’s mother Dimple Kapadia was one of the leading actresses of Hindi cinema in the 1980s. The two, successful in their own fields are ever-gorgeous, ever-lively and ever-beautiful.

Shraddha Kapoor’s mother Shivangi Kolhapure







The oh-so-beautiful femme Shivangi from the yesteryears has long been associated to Bollywood until she got married and called it off. However, her incredible good looks and subtle fashion sense has been passed on to the rocking Shraddha Kapoor.

Esha Deol’s mother Hema Malini

Hema Malini remains the eternal Dream Girl and is the proud mother of two beautiful daughters, Esha and Ahaana. Both of them have inherited their mom’s good looks and style sense.

Soha Ali Khan’s mother Sharmila Tagore

The royal family of Bollywood in every literal sense possible, this mother and her daughter together spell elegance, charm, perfection and poise. They always look as gorgeous as ever whenever spotted.

Shruti Hassan’s mother Sarika

The lovely Sarika has raised two beautiful daughters, Shruti and Aksharaa Haasan. They look oh-so amazing together. While Shruti has a firm footing in the industry, Aksharaa has just started off but we are already so impressed!

Konkona Sen Sharma’s mother Aparna Sen

Aparna Sen is a successful actress and a National award-winning director. She made sure to pass on all her genes to her daughter, Konkona Sen Sharma. She is a true Indian beauty, a talented actress and now a proud mother.

Ileana D’cruz mother Samira D’cruz

Ileana’s mother Samira was initially into Hotel Management and it was her dream to be an actress. She couldn’t but she somehow convinced Ileana to take that up as a career. Ileana looks very much similar to her mother.

Source