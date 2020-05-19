10 Fun Toys to Keep Kids Learning at Home All Summer Long

Summer is about to begin for kids around the country and since it’s unlikely that camps will be open, parents will likely be looking for fun things for kids to do at home.

There are lots of great educational toys out there that will help your kids keep learning while having loads of fun. We’ve picked out 10 of our favorite ones and created a shopping list that you can check out here!

Whether you’re looking for something to help your kids learn their A-B-Cs or their 1-2-3s, there’s a toy for everything. We have items for science fans, something for arts and crafts lovers, and games the whole family can play.

Click inside to shop for some great products to keep your kids learning…

These 10 toys below will be great to keep your kids learning all summer long!

Future Scientist Collection – National Geographic

Price: $49.99

Link to Buy: Click here!

Inquisitive young minds will be excited to experiment with our Future Scientist Collection. National Geographic have combined the perfect ingredients which include the Ultimate Dual Microscope, Geode Kit, and The Science of Everything: How Things Work in Our World book.

Ocean Animal Dig Kits – National Geographic

Price: $32.99

Link to Buy: Click here!

National Geographic’s Ocean Animal Dig Kits is a fantastic activity for young scientists and marine biologists alike. It’s also a great set to share, with enough materials for a science-themed party or for use in the classroom.

memory® Game

Price: $12.99

Link to Buy: Click here!

Great for kids and families – matching not only offers great solo play opportunities for your preschooler, but is also a great game for adults to join in on the fun. It takes just 15 minutes to play, and less than 5 minutes to teach!

2-in-1 Color Chemistry Gift Set

Price: $44.98

Link to Buy: Click here!

This 2-in-1 Gift Set includes the Arctic Color Chemistry Set and award-winning Color Chemistry Lab Set which both include STEAM/STEM learning activities. Both include instructions for 50 winter or colorful experiments, letting curious kids set up their own labs to unlock the secrets of colors using Crayola products.

I Sea 10™ Math Game

Price: $9.99

Link to Buy: Click here!

Reel in addition skills by catching combinations of 10! Players take turns flipping cards to show numbers and shout out ”I see 10!” when they see combinations of numbers that together make 10. Collect the most 10s and win! Beware of the hungry Shark cards-pull one and your whole catch goes back!

Yuckology! Slime Lab

Price: $19.99

Link to Buy: Click here!

Yuck! Make and store your grossest goo with the Yuckology! Slime Lab from Learning Resources. Using common ingredients found around the house, kids build their early science skills as they mix, stir, and stretch their own magic slime, dough, and putty creations. As they follow along with six easy kids’ experiments found within the Yuckology! Slime Lab’s full-color guide, kids also learn the science behind the goop, as well as STEM skills in color mixing, measurement, and more.

Beaker Creatures® Whirling Wave Reactor

Price: $14.99

Link to Buy: Click here!

It’s a whirling wave reaction! Discover another cool way to extract your Beaker Creatures with the Whirling Wave Reactor from Learning Resources. Open the reactor, place the Reactor Pod in the center chamber, fill it with water, and start spinning the lever. Whoosh! The bubbling reaction reveals your brand-new Beaker Creature! You might meet a slimy Swampoid, mechanical Bytebot, or another out-of-this-world collectible creature!

Double-Sided Inflatable Easel

Price: $49.98

Link to Buy: Click here!

Bring your budding artists outside! The Double-Sided Inflatable Easel, made of heavy-duty vinyl, is wide enough for four kids (two on each side) to get creative at the same time. Collaboration, teamwork, and creative play all take center stage.

Alphabet Acorns Activity Set

Price: $29.99

Link to Buy: Click here!

This fun and challenging matching game gives children multiple ways to learn and play. Children can match uppercase and lowercase letters as they put the acorns together, plus play hide-and-seek by finding a surprise inside each acorn. The object they find begins with the letter sound on the acorn. Colors correspond to letters, and little learners can even practice making words, learning their ABCs, beginning sounds, and more!

Puzzle Globe

Price: $34.99

Link to Buy: Click here!

Spin your way into geography with this Puzzle Globe, which highlights landmarks and animals. Each puzzle piece (continent) fits into one hole on the globe to make it easy for little ones to place. All 7 continents are represented (6 continent puzzle pieces plus stationary Antarctica).

Disclosure: Some products on this site use affiliate links and we may earn commission for any purchase made through the links.