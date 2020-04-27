10 Games to Help You Manage Pandemic Anxiety | Grit Daily News

The anxiety of the Covid-19 pandemic will be remembered for years to come. People are advised to limit social interaction and distance themselves from others to prevent the spread of the disease. Businesses are closing, and many people have lost their jobs.

The fear of this virus, along with its social and economic repercussions, has created an unprecedented situation. People are experiencing unusually high levels of anxiety and stress.

It’s not surprising that the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) recently issued guidelines on how to maintain a healthy attitude during this time:

Limit watching the news about COVID-19. Moreover, only watch those channels that are credible.

Maintain a healthy lifestyle. Just because you’re being advised to stay indoors, it doesn’t mean that you stop taking care of yourself. Eat healthy foods and continue to exercise.

Continue to interact socially in other ways, whether it is through phone calls, texting, emails, etc. But video calls are by far the best. Seeing your friends and family is nearly as good as visiting them.

Learn to relax. Take your mind off the crisis by playing games or indulging in drawing, coloring, and other fun activities. It helps to manage anxiety and stress.

Need some ideas of which games to play? While there are many video games that people are looking forward to playing in 2020, here are just a few that you should consider during this COVID-19 pandemic to get mental peace and ease off your stress:

1. Home Sheep Home

The gameplay revolves around three sheep of varying sizes, Timmy (tiny), Shaun (medium-sized), and Shirley (heavily overweight). Your task is to utilize swings, see-saws, ramps, steps, and whatnot to guide these sheep to the farm.

Don’t be fooled by these adorable creatures. While initially, the game may appear to be laid back, but as you proceed through the different levels, the game gets challenging.

But one thing is for sure, the relaxing music, enchanting gameplay, and adorable creatures are all great ways to help manage anxiety. So sit down and baaa-tle it out. It is available for free online.

2. Monument Valley

There’s so much to be said about the calming music and mesmerizing gameplay of Mountain Valley. But one thing’s for sure, the developers have gone out of their way and excelled in the game’s style and quality.

As you navigate Princess Ida through various phases of the game, you’ll be challenged by the ever-changing manipulative realm of peculiar geometry and optical illusions.

Ready to play this epic adventure game and journey through a unique virtual endeavor? It is available on iOS and Android for $3.99.

3. Jigsaw Puzzle

This game is self-explanatory, so there’s no need to describe how to play the game. But what makes it so special? It’s a classic game for people of all ages. And you don’t have to worry about losing any of the pieces.

As individuals absorb themselves in fitting the correct pieces in the right spot, they can let go of their anxieties. This is what makes it an ideal game in this time of distress. So sit back and enjoy this puzzle game.

4. Mario Kart

So what if you’re not able to drive your car on the road these days? You can drive virtually. This game allows you to whiz through obstacle courses that you never knew existed.

So all you Nintendo fans, get ready to race Mario and his friends on your smartphones. It is available on iOS and Android for free.

5. Alto’s Adventures

You can have all the fun and adventure you want right there in your home. Immerse yourself in this serene snowboarding game.

You’ll enjoy listening to relaxing music as you jump over hills and other obstacles. The game is loaded with beautiful graphics and exciting gameplay. This game is guaranteed to keep your anxiety at bay. It is available on iOS and Android for $4.

6. Paper Toss

The name says it all. This casual mobile game is exaclty what you need. You can play to your heart’s content without having to worry about cleaning up the mess. Simply pick up a crumpled piece of paper and use different techniques to toss, throw, and hurl it into a small trash can.

But here’s the catch. You won’t miss not being at the office. The game’s stunning graphics and the comments from angry co-workers will make you feel you’re still there. It is available on iOS and Android for free.

7. Personal Zen

Personal Zen is a game designed specifically for handling stress and anxiety. In fact, it’s been clinically proven to help exercise the mind and promote overall wellness. Research has shown that interacting with this game for 5-10 minutes a couple of times a week can bring about significant positive results.

It may be an excellent solution for individuals dealing with negative emotions during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is available on iOS through subscription options: $1.99 per month or $12.99 per year.

However, during the lockdown, Personal Zen is being offered for free for the first six months to help people manage their level of stress and anxiety.

8. Relaxing Puzzler

This easy-to-use meditative puzzle game is another perfect solution for those who are constantly feeling anxious. The beautiful scenes are inspired by modern, thoughtful art styles such as those from Zen Gardening, Sumi inks, and Indian Buddhist art.

But what seals the deal is the tranquil soundtrack by Winterpark. If anything, consider giving this game a try to help you unwind and relax. It is available on iOS for $1.99.

9. Clash of Clans

Though this strategy game is jam-packed with action, it just maybe what you need to get your mind out of the corona cloud. Go ahead and join a team of players. Or better yet, inspire your friends and family members to hop on board and create your team.

As you train your army and learn all the tactics of an attack, you’ll be ready to deal with any challenge that comes your way. It is available for free on iOS and Android.

10. Angry Birds

You don’t have to feel angry about being locked indoors anymore. This slingshot adventure game is so entertaining that your worries will simply fly away. Each level is as challenging as the next. So get ready to be absorbed into this fun and addictive game. It is available on iOS and Android for free.

It’s normal to feel anxious about the current situation. And playing games is a great way to relax during the Covid-19 pandemic, even if it’s for a little while.

But remember, you are not alone. Everyone is in this together. So, you must stay at home. We have given you a list of games to relax and enjoy. So, try them out. Have fun during the quarantine.