10 Lightweight Suits to Keep You Cool This Summer

Whoo, boy. You know that feeling when you wake up super late on a weekend morning with a nasty hangover immediately realize you made some bad decisions the night before, and then promise yourself you’re going to exercise more self-control going forward? I feel like that’s exactly the headspace we’re at when it comes to streetwear. We took it too far. We’ve all got a bad hoodie hangover. The solution? A good suit.

Suits are sexy, man. If you really want to be poetic, you might even say there’s no style that frames a man’s (or woman’s!) silhouette more elegantly, and with less effort. Summer suits, in particular, represent a genre of tailoring famous for its je ne sais quoi, that hard-to-define element that gives willingly wearing a suit in the sweltering heat any semblance of appeal. Warmer weather also means lightening up on everything. Fabrics like cotton, linen, seersucker, silk, and even tropical wool are the move, in lighter colors like khaki and pale gray (plus good ol’ navy as a standby). And, crucially, the construction is lighter, too. Unstructured, unlined, unfussy silhouettes are exactly what you should be suiting up in if you want to stay cool all summer long.

I’m in my early twenties, and these days even I want to be wearing a suit. There’s a reason the suit’s been around for a minute now, and is (save for a slight tweak of lapel size here, or change in trouser length there) almost completely impervious to the sort of trends that have recently upended its more casual counterparts.

Can you imagine stumbling across a picture of any of the classic menswear “icons” rocking, like, an oversized graphic tee and some destroyed biker denim? My brain would completely short-circuit. (Please, please don’t photoshop a picture of Paul Newman wearing Palm Angels and send it to me. If I see that anywhere on the timeline there will be a serious price to pay.) It seems like some of you finally came to your fucking senses. Enough is enough with this shit. What’s wrong with you people?

Sober up, boys. It’s time to cop a suit. Even if, for now, the only place you can wear it is around your apartment.