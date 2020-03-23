10 Lightweight Suits to Keep You Cool This Summer
Whoo, boy. You know that feeling when you wake up super late on a weekend morning with a nasty hangover immediately realize you made some bad decisions the night before, and then promise yourself you’re going to exercise more self-control going forward? I feel like that’s exactly the headspace we’re at when it comes to streetwear. We took it too far. We’ve all got a bad hoodie hangover. The solution? A good suit.
Suits are sexy, man. If you really want to be poetic, you might even say there’s no style that frames a man’s (or woman’s!) silhouette more elegantly, and with less effort. Summer suits, in particular, represent a genre of tailoring famous for its je ne sais quoi, that hard-to-define element that gives willingly wearing a suit in the sweltering heat any semblance of appeal. Warmer weather also means lightening up on everything. Fabrics like cotton, linen, seersucker, silk, and even tropical wool are the move, in lighter colors like khaki and pale gray (plus good ol’ navy as a standby). And, crucially, the construction is lighter, too. Unstructured, unlined, unfussy silhouettes are exactly what you should be suiting up in if you want to stay cool all summer long.
I’m in my early twenties, and these days even I want to be wearing a suit. There’s a reason the suit’s been around for a minute now, and is (save for a slight tweak of lapel size here, or change in trouser length there) almost completely impervious to the sort of trends that have recently upended its more casual counterparts.
Can you imagine stumbling across a picture of any of the classic menswear “icons” rocking, like, an oversized graphic tee and some destroyed biker denim? My brain would completely short-circuit. (Please, please don’t photoshop a picture of Paul Newman wearing Palm Angels and send it to me. If I see that anywhere on the timeline there will be a serious price to pay.) It seems like some of you finally came to your fucking senses. Enough is enough with this shit. What’s wrong with you people?
Sober up, boys. It’s time to cop a suit. Even if, for now, the only place you can wear it is around your apartment.
Cotton Linen Wide-Fit Tapered Pants
uniqlo.com
$29.90
Uniqlo U’s latest collection is chock full of summertime essentials, including this intentionally boxy cotton/linen suit. The pants are casual enough you can easily wear ’em as separates…
Men U Cotton Linen Jacket
… or rock it with the jacket and some sandals (seriously!) to your next beach-side wedding.
Ludlow Slim-Fit Unstructured Pant in Stretch Seersucker
Seersucker is an all-time summer fabric, and for good reason. J.Crew’s version comes in a slightly subversive black and blue colorway that looks as cool as you’ll feel.
Ludlow Slim-fit Unstructured Blazer in Stretch Seersucker
The Ludlow put J.Crew’s tailoring on the map when it debuted in 2008. Its just-slim-enough silhouette stills slaps today.
Light Brown Herringbone Havana Suit
suitsupply.com
$499.00
No roundup of suiting, regardless of the season, would be complete without the requisite Suitsupply nod. As long as the brand keeps on turning out suits like this one, cut from cotton with a Solaro finish (a treatment that gives the fabric a slight sheen and helps reflect the sun), that’s not going to change.
Bativoga Drawstring-Waist Faille Trousers
matchesfashion.com
$216.00
Easy, breezy, and somehow always elegant: Is there a better encapsulation of Barena’s ethos than that?
Double-Breasted Drill Blazer
matchesfashion.com
$521.00
Barena’s blazers typically boast a soft shoulder and a relaxed fit—the brand pays particular attention to the drape of its garments, meaning they only get better the more you wear ’em.
Tapered Pleated Cotton Twill Suit Trousers
mrporter.com
$265.00
Blue Blue Japan’s decidedly relaxed take on the style features a slouchy fit with a partially elasticated waistband and comes in a super breathable cotton twill.
Double-Breasted Cotton Twill Suit Jacket
mrporter.com
$480.00
The 4×2 double-breasted jacket (with two rows of two buttons, the bottom row of which is actually buttoned) is a notoriously difficult swerve to pull off, but the brand does it here with aplomb.
Pleated Tapered Trousers
matchesfashion.com
$310.00
Master of all things pleated Issey Miyake is back with the perfect suit to lounge poolside in (assuming that’s your thing) as soon as the warmer weather hits.
Single-Breasted Pleated Jacket
matchesfashion.com
$594.00
Miyake’s suits are so lightweight you won’t feel like you’re wearing a suit at all, and wearing a suit for fun is the biggest flex of them all.
Two Piece Suit
farfetch.com
$1,556.00
When it comes to lightweight tailoring, leave it to the Italian suiting whizzes at Lardini to make tobacco brown look like the best, and only, color to wear this summer.
Brown Cavalry Cotton-Twill Suit
mrporter.com
$1,595.00
Aimé Leon Dore might not be the first name that comes to mind when you think of all things tailored, but through its collaboration with British brand Drake’s, the streetwear upstart has put out some of the best damn (made-in-Italy) suiting of the season.
Wool, Silk, and Linen-Blend Suit Trousers
mrporter.com
$690.00
Stockholm-based Saman Amel is one to watch if you’re in the habit of buying perfectly cut classic tailoring in muted beige tones.
Wool, Silk, and Linen-Blend Suit Jacket
mrporter.com
$1,605.00
There might not be a more comfortable blend than wool, silk, and linen when it comes to keeping cool, so even though this jacket is fully lined, rest assured you won’t be sweating through your shirt come summer.
