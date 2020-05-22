10 Most Awaited Bollywood Movies Will Be Released on Digital Platforms

During this pandemic COVID-19, when the lockdown has been extended for the 4th time, it’s really necessary to understand the need of the hour . Our government officials are doing a wonderful job to provide all the best possible services . From food to medicine , everything is available to the citizens.

But one thing that we all are missing is going out of our homes and spending some fun time with family and friends in doing fun stuffs like : having fun in gaming zones , shopping and watching movies in theatres is the most missed part of this lockdown.

Nonetheless, we are presenting our readers , the movies which are going to be released at the digital platform and not on the 70mm screen and viewers can now enjoy these via different web channels.

Let’s have a look at these 10 movies:

1. Gulabo Sitabo

This Shoojit Sircar film, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles, will be releasing on Amazon Prime Video on June 12, 2020.

2. Laxmmi B*mb

The Akshay Kumar starrer horror comedy, which is a remake of the Tamil film Muni 2: Kanchana will make a digital release on Disney+Hotstar.

3. Ludo

The star-cast of Anurag Basu’s includes: Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi and Rohit Suresh Saraf. It is said to be releasing on Netflix soon.

4. Jhund

This film is based on the real life story of a football coach , Vijay Barse , starring Amitabh Bachchan, Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru is directed by Nagraj Manjule. It is rumoured to release on Netflix.

5. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

This Janhvi Kapoor, Angad Bedi and Pankaj Tripathi starrer biopic of Gunjan Saxena will see a digital release on Netflix.

6. Shakuntala Devi

Biopic of the famous woman called the ‘human calculator’, starring Sanya Malhotra and Vidya Balan , will release on Amazon Prime Video.

7. Khaali Peeli

Kaali-Peeli is a romantic action film starring Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter and Jaideep Ahlawat in lead roles and is said to be releasing on Netflix soon.

8. Mimi

Mimi is a Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi and Sai Tamhankar starrer film ,based on surrogacy. It’s a remake of the Marathi movie Mala Aai Vhhaychy! and will be making a digital release on Disney+Hotstar.

9. Shiddat

With the star cast : Radhika Madan, Diana Penty, Mohit Raina and Sunny Kaushal Shiddat is also being slated for a digital release.

10. Indoo Ki Jawaani

This Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal starrer will also be making a calculous debut instead of releasing in theatres.

