10 Movie Couples Who Are Absolutely Meant To Be, And 10 Who Are A Total Joke

Posted on by


Love can’t always conquer all.

Romance is easily my favorite part of any film. Nothing’s better than the thrill of watching a couple fall in love! Some love stories are so touching that they stay with you for the rest of your life.

But not all couples are created equal. Sometimes the love story leaves me rolling my eyes in disbelief or even yelling at my TV. So let’s go back and figure out which couples make me believe in love and which are just overrated.

1.

Jack and Rose from Titanic will forever be remembered as America’s sweethearts.


Paramount

No list of epic movie couples would be complete without the Dawsons. Jack’s free spirit and Rose’s fire make for the greatest love story of my childhood. That moment when her hand hits the car window? Sexiest shot in cinematic history. And during the controversial scene where Jack realizes the door’s buoyancy can only handle one person, he nods and smiles to himself. Even though he knows he’ll die, he’s just happy Rose will live. Now that’s love.

2.

But Katniss and Peeta never capture my heart in The Hunger Games.


Lionsgate

Katniss and Peeta might be beloved by most Hunger Games fans, but they’re actually a disappointment to me. Katniss has a defiant feistiness about her that pairs so well with Gale. Pretending to love Peeta in the games leads to her eventually falling for him. She may think his bright, gentle nature is what she needs (bleh), but Gale’s sexy nonconformist vibe makes way more sense for her.

3.

Jamal and Latika’s connection is so strong that no obstacle is insurmountable in Slumdog Millionaire.


Warner Bros.

Jamal and Latika are friends as little kids, and horrible circumstances tear them apart for years. But they never forget each other. They fight their way past gangsters, betrayals, and even systemic oppression to fall back into one another’s arms. Their love is as inspiring as it gets.

4.

But Buttercup doesn’t deserve Wesley in The Princess Bride.


20th Century Fox

At the beginning of the movie, Buttercup enjoys nothing more than tormenting Wesley. She won’t even call him by his name! She just calls him Farm Boy and orders him around. It’s not until she realizes she loves him that she’s kind to him. But the way you treat those of lower station is what truly reflects your character, and Buttercup’s behavior reveals that she’s not as sweet as she looks.

5.

Hazel and Gus from The Fault in Our Stars truly find love in a hopeless place.


20th Century Fox

Surrounded by death, Hazel and Gus squeeze every moment out of the life they have left. From their witty metaphors to their dark humor to their heavy hearts, this couple leaves a lasting impression long after the credits roll. Their heartrending story is a reminder to us all that tomorrow is not guaranteed, and we should cherish the love in our little infinities.

6.

But Nate from The Devil Wears Prada is a terrible boyfriend and doesn’t deserve to get back with Andy.


20th Century Fox

Nate is just weighing Andy down. He constantly throws shade at his girlfriend’s ambition. When a work function takes place on the night of his birthday party, he’s a passive aggressive sulk. Plus, when she meets him to apologize, he’s rude and condescending. This movie is damn near perfect except for the ending. I wish Andy just cinched the new job without running back to this tool.

7.

Janie and Tea Cake teach their town the meaning of love in Their Eyes Were Watching God.


ABC

After two unfulfilled marriages, Janie finally discovers passion in the handsome charismatic Tea Cake. Their whirlwind romance is an exploration in sensuality and spontaneity. They share more love in their short time together than many experience in a lifetime.

8.

But Cher and Josh from Clueless are ex-step-siblings, and that’s just gross.


Paramount

Josh and Cher grow up together as step-siblings. So what if their parents divorce? It still rubs me the wrong way that these two end up together. There are over seven billion people in the world, and you have to fall in love with your ex-step-sibling? Yuck.

9.

Adèle and Emma make my heart full in Blue Is The Warmest Color.


Wild Bunch

This coming-of-age tale is intimate, raw, and certainly not afraid of a good sex scene. Adèle embarks on a journey of burgeoning sexuality with Emma, and it’s a privilege to peek into their tender ups and downs. Though the constant infidelity is a bit much, I find myself rooting for the couple anyway and fondly remembering them like old friends. I hope a sequel comes out eventually where they’ve matured enough to approach their relationship with fresh eyes and open hearts.

10.

But Mia and Sebastian’s relationship in La La Land isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.


Lionsgate

Despite Mia and Sebastian separating to pursue their careers, fans consider their relationship one for the ages. But once you look past the film’s fun dance numbers and colorful costumes, the couple really isn’t that glamorous. After Mia’s audition, he imagines a future where he stays to work on his jazz club, and she becomes a famous actress in Paris. There’s no talk of attempting long distance or waiting for each other. There’s no fight at all! He immediately gives up on their love, and that’s not a love story worth remembering.

11.

Nick and Rachel prove that anything is possible in Crazy Rich Asians.


Warner Bros.

Nick and Rachel are one of the best couples of the 2010s. Rachel explores what it means to be a member of the Chinese diaspora while dating the most eligible bachelor of Singapore. Their marriage fuses the old world with the new while overcoming class difference and identity struggles. Plus, they give us that Asian representation that Hollywood has denied us for so long!

12.

But Sandy completely changes herself for Danny in Grease, and that’s messed up.


Paramount

The music, the dancing, the ’50s outfits… Grease has it all. But the movie is completely ruined at the end when Sandy arrives at the carnival dressed like a greaser. Not only are her outfit, hairstyle, and makeup different, but her bad girl attitude makes her feel like a whole new person. Danny should date Sandy for who she is or not date her at all.

13.

Elizabeth and Mr. Darcy overcome their faults to find love in Pride and Prejudice.


Focus Features

Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy remain one of the greatest couples of all time. Darcy overcomes his pride and Elizabeth her prejudice to realize that first impressions aren’t everything. Sometimes love isn’t discovered at first sight, it’s built over time, smoldering for years until you look down and realize your heart is on fire.

14.

But Peter and Lara Jean are not a good match in To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before.


Netflix

Peter and Lara Jean pretend to date – a recipe for disaster if I’ve ever heard one – until they fall in love. However, Peter still has feelings for his ex for much of the movie. And in the sequel, Lara Jean spends most of the film imaging a relationship with another boy. These two are obviously not perfect for each other. Either they’re not mature enough to know what they want, or they don’t appreciate what they have.

15.

Vivian and Edward complement each other perfectly in Pretty Woman.


Buena Vista Pictures

Many people just remember Edward riding in with his white limo and assume it’s another knight-saving-the-damsel tale. But Vivian actually saves Edward too. It’s because of her influence that he begins to treat people with compassion and starts feeling good about himself. In the final scene, Edward asks what happens after the man climbs the tower to rescue the lady. Vivian says, “She rescues him right back.” Though they’re from different classes, their love is equalizing in the end.

16.

But Pat and Tiffany just need to focus on themselves in Silver Linings Playbook.


The Weinstein Company

Between the two of them, Pat and Tiffany have a lot on their plates: leaving a mental health facility, a restraining order, and coming to grips with the ending of their previous relationships. That’s a lot to unpack in two hours. Plus, Pat jumps straight from Nikki to Tiffany without allowing himself time to heal. Though they are certainly cute together, Pat and Tiffany could do with more alone time to work on themselves.

17.

Kaz shows Noni how to live her truth in Beyond The Lights.


Relativity Media

Noni is a struggling superstar when she meets Kaz. After a lifetime of being shaped by the music industry’s expectations of women, Noni unlearns everything she was taught about beauty and self-acceptance. Kaz leads her down a path of healing and liberation. The couple realizes that self-worth should only come from within.

18.

But Christian acts like Ana is his property in Fifty Shades of Grey.


Universal

Christian is the definition of controlling. He’s jealous and possessive to the point that their relationship is clearly toxic. The uneven power dynamic and reinforcement of traditional gender roles are horrifying. Aside from the sex scenes, I don’t get why these movies are so popular. Love is supposed to be about partnership, not ownership.

19.

Ennis and Jack are star-crossed lovers who deserve so much more in Brokeback Mountain.


River Road Entertainment

Jack and Ennis find love during the ’60s in Wyoming, a cruel time and place for the LGBTQ community. The men struggle to reconcile their desires with society’s expectations and end up tragically losing that battle. In a different age, this story might have had a happier ending. Nevertheless, their inability to quit each other and their queer subversion of the male cowboy stereotype make them winners in my eyes.

20.

But Harry and Ginny have no chemistry whatsoever in the Harry Potter series.


Warner Bros.

I will never understand why J. K. Rowling pairs these two together. It feels too forced and convenient. Plus, the love scenes in the movies are so awkward they actually make me look away because I’m so embarrassed for them. I would have preferred Harry end up with someone who genuinely understands him like Luna Lovegood.

Did we miss any of your favorite movie couples? Let us know in the comments below!

TV and Movies

Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.



Source link