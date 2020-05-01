10 Movies All Entrepreneurs Should Watch on Hulu

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.





As an entrepreneur, you’re constantly in need of inspiration and motivation to keep building your dream. We all know that books are a great way to fuel that fire, but when you’re in a need of a brain break, a good movie may be the next best thing.

When you’re feeling burnt out, movies can stimulate your mind and give you a boost of motivation and creativity. Pick the right movies to watch and you’ll broaden your horizons as you relax on your couch.

Related: 18 Movies Every Entrepreneur Should Watch

Here’s a list of the 10 best films available on Hulu that will offer some interesting ideas to chew on as you relax.

Parasite is a tale of two families in a symbiotic relationship. The Kims are a poverty-stricken family who cunningly place themselves in the service of the Parks, an obscenely wealthy household who have been unknowingly harboring strangers in their basement for years.

Key points: Parasite can be seen as a fable about economic equality, but if there is one lesson to take away, it’s that money doesn’t make you immune to misery.

This action-packed war-crime film chronicles the life of Yuri Orlov (Nicolas Cage), an immigrant from Ukraine who decides his route to success is through the illegal gun trade. Although incredibly violent, the movie does offer valuable moral lessons about a conflicted man who ultimately faces the consequences of his actions.

Key points: Yuri’s ambition, tenacity and ability to tolerate risk demonstrate the qualities need to succeed. The movie also covers growth hacking, building customer loyalty and negotiation techniques — all great lessons for anyone launching their own business venture.

This is the story of Ryan Bingham (played by George Clooney), who travels around the country for his job, which involves laying off people at other companies. However, the company is trying to reduce expenditures and downsize its travel budget. Enter Natalie Keener (played by Anna Kendrick), a young, fresh employee who comes in with plans to revolutionize the business model by relying solely on technology.

Key points: Before you can improve something, you need to understand the entire process and the existing systems that are in place. This movie offers lessons in listening to your employees working in the field before making big decisions.

Public Figure is a documentary that investigates the lives of influencers (public figures on social media platforms) from around the world, as well as the psychological and addictive effects of social media in our society. The film features many of the internet’s most recognizable faces. It examines the everyday lives of influencers and how they deal with fame, money, hate and obsession. Chronicling the evolution of social media influencers, the film looks at how they’ve converted their everyday lives into bona fide riches by sharing their experiences with hordes of online followers.

Key points: As this documentary points out, an estimated 210 million people suffer from internet and social media addictions. The influencer can be lucrative, but it also comes at a deep psychological cost.

Based on a true story, Fighting with My Family is centered on Paige Bevis, the teenage daughter of a working-class family that runs its own hardscrabble wrestling league in a rundown area of England. The family dreams of sending Paige and her brother, Zak, to the U.S. to wrestle with WWE. Starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, the movie is not only comical and entertaining but also offers a strong lesson about the importance of hard work, forgiveness and teamwork.

Key points: Even if you aren’t a fan of professional wrestling, you’ll appreciate the movie’s theme of following one’s dreams while retaining one’s identity and balancing the needs of family.

Hitch is a romantic comedy starring Will Smith. He plays dating coach Alex Hitchens, who aids his clients in sweeping the women of their dreams off their feet. As Hitch reminds his clients, you have to listen and respond to someone if you hope to build a relationship with them.

Key points: Because marketing is a bit like dating, it stands to reason that Hitch might teach entrepreneurs a thing or two about sales. As an entrepreneur, it’s your job to listen to your customers and translate their pain points into a product that fits — and exceeds — their needs. Also, as Hitch points out in the movie, nonverbal communication is key. Potential clients will hear your words but will also listen to your tone and observe your body language.

Hulu’s documentary on the infamous Fyre Festival takes you inside the 2017 influencer scam and features an exclusive interview with Billy McFarland, the festival’s founder and CEO, who defrauded investors out of $24.7 million and got sentenced to six years in prison.

Key points: From the get-go, Fyre Festival was marketed on false promises. Instead of first working out the logistics of the festival, its organizers focused on hiring mega influencers to promote an event that was little more than a pipe dream. Having the most popular influencers promoting your brand, it turns out, isn’t what will make your company a success.

The Greatest Showman brings to the big screen the spectacle of P.T. Barnum’s life. The famous 19th-century entrepreneur dabbled in everything from publishing a newspaper to running a museum. P.T. Barnum (played by Hugh Jackman) is a man with a vision, determined to do whatever it takes to see his dream come true. In the end, he found success with the famous Barnum & Bailey Circus.

Key points: Barnum was a controversial figure, but he’s remembered for his entrepreneurial spirit and business acumen. Above all, he believed in hard work and was determined to make a better life for himself and his family. But he was also open to input from others, and he learned from his mistakes and adapted when his first ventures failed.

This movie tells the story of three African American women in the 1960s who worked as mathematicians at NASA’s Langley Research Center in Hampton, Va. It’s an inspiring and moving story of their fight against prejudice and discrimination in an America that was still segregated.

Key points: This is a story about empowerment, about women who overcome steep barriers and not only succeed but become heroes. The deeper lesson is the importance of striving to be more inclusive, as this will ultimately give us access to a greater talent pool.

This documentary follows the story of Elizabeth Holmes, founder of Theranos, a blood-testing startup business. She led the public to believe that her device, the Edison, could perform dozens of blood tests with a single finger prick. She was later criminally charged because it was all a lie.

Key points: Entrepreneurs can learn from the way Holmes used her storytelling to masterfully draw investors to back her. But she also refused to listen to anyone who questioned her practices. Successful entrepreneurs listen to feedback and encourage open and thoughtful dialogue.

Related: 7 Movies on Netflix All Entrepreneurs Should Watch