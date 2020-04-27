10 Pairs of Bollywood That Gave So Many Historic Hits But Don’t Work Together Now –
The Hindi film industry has witnessed some terrific duos who have endowed us with some of the finest pieces. A magic is created each time they collaborate. While some duos are still going strong, there are some who has parted parts due to some issues.
Here is a list of 10 such successful artist duos who are no longer working together.
1- Salim – Javed
Movies written together: 24
Notable works: Sholay, Zanjeer
Reason for the split: Ego issues
2- Jatin – Lalit
Songs worked on together: 500
Notable works: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Fanaa
Reason for the split: Money issues
3- Sunny Deol – Rajkumar Santoshi
Movies worked on together: 3
Notable works: Ghayal
Reason for the split: Fallout as both wanted to make movies on Bhagat Singh in 2000.
4- Govinda – David Dhawan
Movies worked on together: 17
Notable works: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Reason for the split: David moved on to work with other actors.
5- Sanjay Gupta – Sanjay Dutt
Movies worked on together: 8
Notable works: Kaante
Reason for the split: Fall out during the making of Shootout At Lokhandwala.
6- Karan Johar- Kajol
Movies worked on together: 3
Notable works: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
Reason for the split: His book reportedly reveals that their friendship ended prior to the release of Karan and Ajay’s films Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Shivaay.
7- Nadeem- Shravan
Movies worked on together: 115
Notable works: Aashiqui, Dhadkan
Reason for the split: After being named a suspect in the Gulshan Kumar murder case, Nadeem chose to stay in the UK. Ironically, their last movie together was Dosti.
8- Aamir Khan – Juhi Chawla
Movies worked on together: 7
Notable works: Ishq, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak
Reason for the split: Aamir Khan played a prank on Juhi on the sets of Ishq.
9- Sajid Khan -Sajid Nadiadwala
Movies worked on together: 3
Notable works: Heyy Babyy, Housefull
Reason for the split: Sajid apparently demanded more money.
10- Akshay Kumar – Priyadarshan
Movies worked on together: 6
Notable works: Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiya
Reason for the split: Reportedly, Akshay now likes to work with new directors.