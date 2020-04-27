10 Pairs of Bollywood That Gave So Many Historic Hits But Don’t Work Together Now

The Hindi film industry has witnessed some terrific duos who have endowed us with some of the finest pieces. A magic is created each time they collaborate. While some duos are still going strong, there are some who has parted parts due to some issues.

Here is a list of 10 such successful artist duos who are no longer working together.

1- Salim – Javed

Movies written together: 24

Notable works: Sholay, Zanjeer

Reason for the split: Ego issues

2- Jatin – Lalit

Songs worked on together: 500

Notable works: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Fanaa

Reason for the split: Money issues

3- Sunny Deol – Rajkumar Santoshi

Movies worked on together: 3

Notable works: Ghayal

Reason for the split: Fallout as both wanted to make movies on Bhagat Singh in 2000.

4- Govinda – David Dhawan

Movies worked on together: 17

Notable works: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Reason for the split: David moved on to work with other actors.

5- Sanjay Gupta – Sanjay Dutt







Movies worked on together: 8

Notable works: Kaante

Reason for the split: Fall out during the making of Shootout At Lokhandwala.

6- Karan Johar- Kajol

Movies worked on together: 3

Notable works: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Reason for the split: His book reportedly reveals that their friendship ended prior to the release of Karan and Ajay’s films Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Shivaay.

7- Nadeem- Shravan

Movies worked on together: 115

Notable works: Aashiqui, Dhadkan

Reason for the split: After being named a suspect in the Gulshan Kumar murder case, Nadeem chose to stay in the UK. Ironically, their last movie together was Dosti.

8- Aamir Khan – Juhi Chawla

Movies worked on together: 7

Notable works: Ishq, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak

Reason for the split: Aamir Khan played a prank on Juhi on the sets of Ishq.

9- Sajid Khan -Sajid Nadiadwala

Movies worked on together: 3

Notable works: Heyy Babyy, Housefull

Reason for the split: Sajid apparently demanded more money.

10- Akshay Kumar – Priyadarshan

Movies worked on together: 6

Notable works: Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiya

Reason for the split: Reportedly, Akshay now likes to work with new directors.

