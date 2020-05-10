10 Strange Conditions of Bollywood Stars Before They Sign Up Any Contract

Bollywood actors work really hard for their roles. Some change their looks completely, get trained by professionals, does brave things like going bald, losing or gaining weight and so on. They do earn a good amount of money through this but they also have their own limits and demands. They have made some clauses while working in the movies.

So go ahead and click through the following clauses if you’ve ever wondered, for whatever reason, what’s hiding in an actor’s contract. You’ll be tickled – and shocked.

1- Kareena Kapoor Khan

After getting married to Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor made a clause in her contract that she will not be doing kissing scenes and bedroom scenes in her movies. In fact, in the film ‘Satyagraha’ she refused to touch Ajay Devgn’s lips while shooting for a romantic song.

2- Salman Khan

The actor is uncomfortable doing intimates scene on screen. He doesn’t ever agree to smooch his co-star. He proved that not only women, but men also might get uncomfortable in doing intimate scene. It is said that he doesn’t want to do this because his mother might watch the movie and it will make her uncomfortable.

3- Ali Zafar

This Pakistani has ‘no-kissing’ and ‘no intimacy’ clauses in his contract. In the movie “London Paris New York”, a body double was used to shoot the kissing scenes. He added these clauses as he thinks how the audience in his country would react to such scenes on the screen.

4- Shah Rukh Khan

Do you know the king of romance Shah Rukh Khan is afraid of horses. He doesn’t know how to ride horses properly and he got scared when he fell from the horse first time. Shah Rukh was seen riding the horse in ‘Baazigar’ and since then he added a ‘no horse riding’ clause in his contract.

Like other common people, celebrities too have their own phobias. Some may be afraid of spiders or snakes or some may also be scared of dogs. Tanuj had a clause that says ‘no-snake’ when he signed, “One Night Stand” opposite Sunny Leone. He cannot work with snakes as he suffers from herpetophobia that is an abnormal fear of snakes and reptiles. As the movie was shot in the jungles of Thailand, Tanuj wasn’t comfortable at all.

6- Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra, proved herself not only Bollywood but in Hollywood too. After entering Hollywood, she made a clause in her contract which is ‘no nudity’ clause for her American TV series Quantico and Baywatch.

7- Akshay Kumar

Unlike other clauses, Akshay has a bit different clause. He has clearly mentioned in his clause that he won’t be working on Sundays. But due to his commitment to work he had broken his clause twice, once to complete the film, ‘Once Upon A Time In Mumbai 2,’ and second ‘Brothers.’

8- Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan demanded over time charges while on shooting. He made a clause while shooting for the film ‘Mohenjo Daro’. If he is working an extra hour then he should be paid more. As he believes, “If I work more, I earn more”.

9- Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut is one of the highest paid actresses in the Bollywood industry. Do you know she has the power of final edit of the films as mentioned in her clause? The Queen of Bollywood has the condition that the final montage of the film and only after her consent can the film get released.

10- Sunny Leone

While shooting of ‘Jism 2’ and ‘One Night Stand’, she added a ‘no-kissing’ clause. After these movies, she added to her contract that she won’t be getting involved in any on-screen kissing henceforth. Though the actress doesn’t mind doing intimate scenes but with her ‘no-kissing’ clause.

