10 TikTok accounts to follow if you love to cook

The world of cooking on TikTok (CookTok?) is as big and varied as an all-you-can-eat Las Vegas buffet. Some of it looks scrumptious, some of it is questionable, and some of it might make you downright sick. But don’t worry, we’ve done the prep work of choosing the creme de la creme for your cooking pleasure.

There are lots of amazing cooking accounts on TikTok, so this is by no means comprehensive. But the ones to make this list were chosen for their genuine usefulness, diversity of cuisines, and unique voice. Bon appétit!

Come for the vegan recipes, stay for the iconic catchphrases. Tabitha Brown, an actress who you might also recognize from works like The Chi, cooks up vegan food with infectious enthusiasm. In one video, she makes a recipe using leftover pasta, and in another she uses liquid smoke to make air fried carrots taste like bacon. What makes her worth following though is her warmth and relatability and off the cuff remarks like “don’t let that greedy spirit burn your tongue,” before blowing on a hot bite of pasta.

Shereen Pavlides is a chef and recipe developer who brings her no-nonsense, anyone-can-cook attitude to every recipe; she often says “there’s no rules in cooking.” Each video is filled with tips and hacks along the way thanks to her knowledge and experience. Whether Pavlides is making simple dishes like burgers and potato salad, or something more complicated like Beef Wellington, it’s easy to follow even for beginner cooks.

Eitan Bernath is 19 years old, but wise beyond his years. Bernath made his public debut on Chopped at the age of 12 and has been gaining fans ever since. Bernath’s videos are very high energy and often incorporate viral food trends, or tackling the homemade version of a famous product (like McDonald’s Hash Browns.) But don’t be fooled. Behind every junk food recipe is some serious technical skill.

Nadia Caterina Munno, aka The Pasta Queen is Italian and makes pasta. What more could you want in a TikTok account? Each video is a culinary journey, transporting you from the origin of the pasta, through the recipe itself and often a characteristic hair flip. Sure, there are plenty of pasta videos on TikTok, but the Pasta Queen’s sensual voice and cultural credentials take it to the next level.

For fans of Mexican food, look no further. Jenny Martinez will win you over with her enthusiasm and family recipes. Martinez often makes traditional Mexican dishes like chicken mole or nopales, but isn’t afraid to explore fusion with dishes like al pastor pizza or jalapeño burgers. Often family or friends join her in the videos, which makes it feel like one is hanging out in her kitchen.

Like Bernath, at just 21, Jeremy Scheck is something of a culinary prodigy. Scheck shares recipes and thoughtful insights with equal amounts of confidence and conviction. He calls out pie crust standards, and backs it up by making his own which looks buttery and flaky. Like his video that breaks down how restaurants make pasta dishes, he always delves into the how and why of technique.

Poppy O’Toole is a Michelin-trained chef, but is as down-to-earth as they come. In her videos, O’Toole breaks down even the most advanced recipes with humor and warmth. In addition to tips and hacks that can only come from someone as experienced as she is, O’Toole sometimes does duets with her fans and hilariously reacts to them cooking her recipes.

Simply put, My Nguyen of @myhealthydish makes healthy food that doesn’t compromise flavor and depth. The basis of her recipes shows how using the right flavors and techniques can make any ingredient delicious — especially for children who are picky eaters. Nguyen often makes dishes that are influenced by Vietnamese cuisine, but isn’t afraid to buck tradition, saying it doesn’t matter how a spring roll is rolled.

Joshua Weissman, the professional chef behind @flakeyseasalt is quirky, adventurous, and brimming with a passion for cooking. Many of his videos consist of some kind of challenge — recreating McDonalds sauces, or competing with his girlfriend in a mushroom cutting contest. Inevitably, the result is an entertaining, and often knowledgeable video by an eccentric guy who loves food.

Many of Chaheti Bansal’s dishes on TikTok are Indian, but she often experiments with fusion. No matter what, Bansal’s knowledge of flavor and spices is vast. Her recipes, which are mostly vegan or vegetarian use a huge variety of produce and often in creative or unconventional ways and often about more than just food. In one video, what we see is a recipe using cooked watermelon rinds. But between the lines is a story about not wasting anything.