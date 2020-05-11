10 Undeniably Cool Father’s Day Gifts for the Dad With Endlessly Admirable Taste
It’s unclear whether any of us will be able to spend quality time with our dads on Father’s Day this year. All things considered, it looks like a FaceTime call accompanied by a mail-order present is going to be our best bet for making it a memorable celebration. And while sending him a gift won’t nearly make up for the loss of a day spent palling around with the old man, it can come pretty damn close if the gift is a good one. Here are 10 that we’d classify as beyond great for the dad with endlessly admirable taste, courtesy of the expert curators over at Bespoke Post. Easy as that. (You’d be forgiven for eyeballing a few to buy for yourself, too.)
The Daily Wear Watch
$395.00
If dad doesn’t yet have a blue leather timepiece to pair with pretty much any fit, he should. And it should be this impeccably designed watch from Shinola will sure as hell beat what his company gifted him on his 10-year work anniversary.
Pillar Grinder
$60.00
If dad partakes, then this three-tier grinder is the classiest way to prep herb. It hardly looks like drug paraphernalia. So go ahead, leave it on the coffee table.
uKeg GO
$99.00
This keg will keep beer cold and carbonated for a long while, whether it stays put on the kitchen counter or joins dad out on a camping expedition. Extra style points for easy pouring from that tap.
Mini Tactical Tomahawk Hatchet
$60.00
Dad just might be a hatchet guy. Whether he’s a hatchet guy who’ll use it to do practical stuff like clear brush, or intense stuff like target practice, is up to personal preference. In either case, with this hatchet, he can do so stylishly.
Stash Case and Lighter Duo
$30.00
On one end, there’s a hollow cylinder that’ll keep a cigar—or whatever else he’s lighting up—safe. On the other end, there’s a lighter.
Cut Grey Golf Balls
$20.00
A dozen of these reliably top-notch golf balls certainly won’t hurt his game. If nothing else, he can putt these around the house until his favorite course is safe to visit again.
Huarache Sandal
$138.00
For the dad who’d easily pull off the James Bond Vacationing in Havana look—even if it’s just to take out the trash or walk the dog.
Corvo EKG Electric Kettle
$149.00
Dads love precision (see: the thermostat), and this high-tech electric kettle offers nothing but. It’s an ideal companion to pour over coffee in particular.
The Upstate Candle Quad
$72.00
A perfect grouping of candles for the dad with good taste. Ash & Fir pulls notes from places like forests and bourbon distilleries—you know, Peak Dad destinations.
Trova Go Biometric Stash Case
$249.00
If dad’s got security on his mind (and when doesn’t he?), then this Bluetooth-enabled stash box fits the bill. He can open it via passcode or face scan, and he’ll never tell you what’s hidden within.
