10 Unknown & Dark Secrets About The Life of Bollywood Legend ‘Amitabh Bachchan’

Bollywood’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan is one name in the industry with a global presence. The actor is renowned worldwide for his impeccable acting prowess and effortless acting technique. Padma Bhushan awardee Amitabh has a huge fan following, and is known for his magnetic screen presence. The actor is a legend in itself and there are many unknown facts, which we are sure you all must be curious to read. Let’s take a look at some of the unknown facts about Big B.

1- Legal Notice To Dr. Kumar Vishwas

Dr. Kumar Vishwas, who is a famous poet and a member of the Aam Aadmi Party, once uploaded poems of Dr. Harivansh Rai Bachchan (Amitabh’s father) in his own voice on YouTube. This didn’t go well with Amitabh and he sent a legal notice to Dr. Kumar Vishwas accusing him of copyright violation. Interestingly, in response to the notice, Dr. Vishwas sent ₹32 to Amitabh that the poem had earned on Youtube.

2- Political Career With Congress

Amitabh Bachchan started his political career with Congress party. He took a break from acting and entered politics for his long-time dear friend Rajiv Gandhi. Amitabh contested for Allahabad’s Lok Sabha seat and won by a very high margin. However, the actor resigned after three years.

3- Implicated In Bofors Scandal

After Amitabh resigned, he along with his brother were implicated in the ‘Bofors scandal’ by a newspaper. And Amitabh took the newspaper to the court. However, it later turned out that Amitabh was framed in the scam and was falsely alleged. He was not found guilty in the entire Bofors ordeal and thus, was cleared of all the charges.

4- Role In Anti-Sikh Riots?

Amitabh was accused of using the hate slogan ‘blood for blood’ on the TV channel Doordarshan in the context of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. But the actor denied the allegation. The actor was summoned by a court in Los Angeles in October 2014 for “allegedly instigating violence against the Sikh community”.

5- Banned By Stardust!







Amitabh had close connections with the Gandhi family. It is said that the actor exercised his influence and tried to shut down the magazine Stardust. Even the censors got pretty harsh on Stardust for writing on Amitabh. During that time there was a strong censorship imposed on the press and magazines. And Stardust had to suffer. Later all the film magazines got together and formed an association and imposed a ban on the actor. However, Amitabh in his defense said that it was him who banned all the press from entering his film sets until 1989.

6- His Name In Panama Papers

Amitabh Bachchan’s name appeared twice in the Panama Papers and Paradise Papers, which were the confidential documents released by the wiki leaks. The actor, however, denied his involvement in any offshore investments.

7- Did He Destroy Raj Babbar’s Career?

The film industry has been adamant that everyone here likes to crush the weak by themselves to move ahead. And Amitabh Bachchan was widely considered to be an expert in this art. The victim of Big B’s art was Raj Babbar, who lost some major films like Ramesh Sippy’s ‘Shakti’ and Prakash Mehra’s ‘Namak Halal’.

8- His Marriage With Jaya

When the movie Zanjeer proved to be a major hit, Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh made plans to go abroad to celebrate. But Amitabh’s father came to know about this and he said that it is not good to go abroad together without having married. Following his father’s command he married Jaya Bachchan. Even today, Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan are among the most successful pairs of Bollywood.

9- He Worked In A B-Grade Film

Amitabh had a very successful career, but in the early 2000s, his production company ABCL went bankrupt. To make up for the financial loss, the actor used to take up any film, TV show which was offered to him. This is the reason why Amitabh worked in the B-grade film ‘Boom’. The film turned out to be a disaster and the producer of the movie, Ayesha had to sell her personal belongings to clear the dues. Amitabh also accepted KBC only because of his financial troubles.

10- Using People And Dumping Them

Politician Amar Singh accused Amitabh Bachchan of being opportunistic who used him and later dumped him. Something similar happened with Mahmood. Mahmood used to be a mentor to Amitabh and he used to consider Amitabh as his son. When Amitabh’s father was admitted in Breach Candy Hospital, Mahmood was also admitted to the same hospital as he had a bypass surgery. But Amitabh didn’t went to meet them and Mahmood felt very sad about this.

