10 unseen photos of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Star Cast

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah happens to be one of the most popular shows to be aired on television. This comical series has perfect proportions of emotions, smiles and laughter. The show, which airs on Sab TV has been winning the hearts of the fans for more than a decade.

The show has even made the characters famous and we surely want to see how they used to look in their childhood. So, let’s take a look at their rare childhood pictures.

1- Bhavya Gandhi as Tappu

Bhavya Gandhi who is best known for his portrayal of Tipendra Gada (Tappu), was a bundle of cuteness in his childhood. He played the character for nine years and his role was taken over by Raj Anadkat.

2- Disha Vakani as Daya Jethalal

Looking like a cute little angel in her childhood, Disha is very famous among the Indian audience for playing the role of Daya Jethalal Gada opposite Dilip Joshi.

3- Amit Bhatt as Champak Lal

Amit Bhatt is 47 years old and plays the role of Champak Lal Gada. In the show, he often saves Tappu from his mischief and scolds Jetha Lal.

4- Kush Shah as Goli

Kush Shah started his career as a child artist. He has done many plays before he got the role in TMKOC. Apart from this, he has worked in many short films and TV commercials.

5- Jheel Mehta as Sonu







Jheel Mehta got popularity by playing the character of Sonu in the hit sitcom. She left the show to focus on her studies.

6- Nidhi Bhanushali as Sonu

In 2012 Nidhi Bhanushali replaced Jheel Mehta and now plays the character of Sonu Bhide. Fans loved her too in the character of Sonu. Nidhi has played the character for more than 6 years.

7- Shailesh Lodha as Tarak Mehta

Shailesh Lodha is an Indian comedian, actor, and writer. He is best known for essaying the character of Taarak Mehta in the show.

8- Raj Anadkat as Tappu

Raj Anadkat replaced Bhavya Gandhi in the show Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Both the actors played the role of Tipendra Jethalal Gada commonly known as Tappu. Before this, he has done the TV serial Ek Rishta Sajhedari Ka.

9- Samay Shah as Gogi

Samay Shah started his career as a child artist. He has been representing the Gurucharan Singh Sodhi aka Gogi in this hit sitcom.

10- Shyam Pathak as Popatlal

Shyam Pathak is very popular for playing the role of Popatlal Pandey. Patrakar Popatlal is an ageing bachelor who works as a crime reporter for the newspaper agency called ‘Toofan Express’.

