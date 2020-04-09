10 Upcoming Fresh Shows & Flicks Are a Perfect Treat to Beat Your Boredom in Lockdown

In this quarantine period, most of us are relying on online streaming platforms for distraction and entertainment. So, if you’re looking for some new entertainment while self-isolating during this lockdown period, Amazon Prime Video has a wealth of new releases this April. There are some amazing new shows and movies releasing in April that you can’t miss out. There’ll be some regional movies as well as English and Hindi original series from Amazon Studios.

So, here’s a list of 10 best new shows and movies releasing this April on Amazon Prime Video.

1- TRANCE (Malayalam)

Release Date- April 1, 2020

This Malayalam movie stars Fahadh Faasil as the lead role. A motivational speaker moves to Mumbai for better opportunities, until things start to take an ugly turn. He’s hired by a pseudo-corporate duo who plan on making money off of people’s faith in religion. A must-watch.

2- HIT (Telugu)

Release Date- April 1, 2020

The movie is a hit like its name. A 30-year-old cop, Vikram, struggling with his traumatic past, is assigned the case of a young girl gone missing in Hyderabad. And he had to solve the case at any cost.

3- ROCKETMAN

Release Date- April 2, 2020

This Golden Globe winning movie is based on the life of superstar Elton John. With fantastic soundtrack and an incredible cast, the movie tells all the aspects of John’s life right from being an aspiring musician to being a global icon.

4- TALES FROM THE LOOP (Season 1)

Release Date- April 3, 2020

A brand new series on Amazon Prime Video which is inspired by the paintings of Simon Stålenhag. The mind-bending sci-fi series follows the adventures of the people who live above the Loop – a machine built to unlock and explore the mysteries of the universe.

5- PANCHAYAT (Season 1)

Release Date- April 3, 2020

The latest from TVF is a story which sees an engineering graduate Abhishek (Jitendra Kumar) who takes a job as secretary of a panchayat office in a remote village of Uttar Pradesh. Stuck between crazy characters and alien traditions, he struggles with adjusting to village life in this series. A great addition to our list of binge watching.

6- SHIKARA

Release Date- April 4, 2020

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s love saga starring newcomers Sadia and Aadil Khan follows the turbulent journey of a married couple who become refugees overnight after being thrown out of their homes as a result of the biggest forced migration in independent India whereby Kashmiri Pandits had to flee from their homes.

7- FOUR MORE SHOTS PLEASE! (Season 2)

Release Date- April 17, 2020

The most awaited one!! The hit show about a group of four friends returns, and this time they hit the road with season 2 seeing the group travel to Istanbul. Damini chases her dream of being a published writer while Anjana is fighting a case against her ex-husband. Siddhi learns to explore her sexuality and Umang finally has her fairytale come true. But amidst this they must manage their relationships, their work and everything that life throws at them. Expect more laughs, career crises, camaraderie and whole lot more tequila.

8- SHUBH MANGAL ZYAADA SAAVDHAN

Release Date- 17 April, 2020

The Ayushmann Khurrana starrer movie is all set to be released on Amazon Prime Video. If you missed it watching in theater or want to re watch it, here’s your chance to watch it on Amazon Prime Video. The gay love story revolves around the homophobia which exist in our country.

9- MAYA BAZAAR 2016 (Kannada)

Release Date- Later this week

Featuring Prakash Raj, the movie is about an honest cop, a conman and a hopeless romantic who form an unusual team during the days of demonetisation to pull off a huge scam. The movie can give a better understanding of the good and bad side of money.

10. GIDARH SINGHI (Punjabi)

Release Date- Later this week

The movie is about a family who runs a successful Dhaba in Punjab. Everything is going great until one day the good luck omen is stolen. Bad luck strikes and everything goes downhill for the family leading to a massive financial crisis.

