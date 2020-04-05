10 Ways to Get Food Delivered to Your Home While You're Self-Isolating





If you’re anything like us, you’re trying not to leave your home at all right now and that probably means you need to figure out how to get food delivered.

Luckily for us, there are brave people who are working tirelessly throughout these scary times to make sure the rest of us can stay home and help flatten the curve.

There are companies that will send you groceries, or fully prepared meals, or even pick up food from a restaurant for you.

We’ve listed 10 of our favorite ways to get food delivered at home and hopefully this will help you stay well-fed while you’re self-isolating.

Freshly

Freshly allows you to pick weekly meals that match your needs from a menu of 30+ nutritious dishes. No prep is required. Your meals are cooked by chefs and sent to you fresh. Just heat your meals in the microwave and they’re ready in 3 minutes!

Meals are low as $7.99 per meal and pricing changes based on the amount of meals you’re ordering per week. Start your subscription now at Freshly.com!

DoorDash

DoorDash is available in most major cities around the country (plus many around the world!). Your local favorites – from fast food options like McDonald’s and Popeyes to pizza parlors and burger joints – are available to choose from. Order your meal and a delivery person will pick it up and bring it to your home!

Order now on DoorDash.com!

Fresh Direct

Fresh Direct is an online grocery that has all of your favorite brands, great produce, and more. Delivery windows are released every day at midnight, so make sure to sign on around then to secure a time slot if you don’t see anything available right now.

Get your cart ready now so you can press order once a delivery window opens up. Order now at FreshDirect.com!

Postmates

Postmates allows you to order anything, anytime, anywhere. Food, drinks and groceries are available for delivery or pickup. Order now at Postmates.com!

Dinnerly

Dinnerly is a meal kit delivery service that provides you with ingredients and directions on how to cook your meal. You pick the delivery day and your recipes. They bring the ingredients in an insulated box. You cook and feel like a dinnertime wizard!

A two-person box that provides three meals for the week (for two people) costs just $4.99 per serving, plus shipping. Try now at Dinnerly.com!

Hello Fresh

Hello Fresh is another meal kit delivery service that allows you to prepare meals at home. Each week, you’ll open simple step-by-step recipes complete with nutritional information and fresh, pre-measured ingredients to get you whipping up delicious dinners in no time.

When you order a two-person plan for three recipes per week, it costs $8.99 per serving, plus shipping. Try it now at HelloFresh.com!

GrubHub

GrubHub allows you to have your local favorites delivered to your home. Explore restaurants that deliver near you, or try yummy takeout fare. With a place for every taste, it’s easy to find food you crave, and order online or through the Grubhub app.

Order now at Grubhub.com!

Gobble

Gobble is a meal kit delivery service that is all about simplicity. Gobble’s chefs do all the prep work, like peeling, chopping & marinating, so you can cook a fresh homemade dinner in just 15 minutes.

Meals are $11.99 per serving. Start now at Gobble.com!

Green Chef

Green Chef is a meal kit subscription service that is all about healthy eating. You can choose from plans like Keto, Paleo, Balanced Living, or Plant-Powered.

Plans are all priced differently based on the type of meals you are ordering and range from $9.99 per meal to $12.99 per meal. Order now on GreenChef.com!

David’s Cookies

After eating a meal, you’re going to need something for dessert and what’s better than cookies?!

David’s Cookies delivers all over the country and you can choose from cookies, brownies, cakes, and other desserts. Order now at DavidsCookies.com!

