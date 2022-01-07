10 WFH essentials that you absolutely need

When you start working from home, you quickly realize that you need your own method of storing all of your work files. Sometimes, your computer’s onboard memory isn’t enough to handle all of your, well, stuff — that’s where cloud storage comes in.

It may seem like a no-brainer, but Google Drive is one of the best cloud storage services you’re going to get for free. What’s so special about Google Drive is that it’s more than just a storage and file syncing program — it allows gives you the ability to create, edit, and backup documents right within its user interface. Google Sheets, Docs, Slides, and more are all at your disposal to make and share with others that have access to the drive.

Because Google Drive is cloud-based, you’ll be able to access it from any of your internet-connected devices. Started a Google Doc on your phone and want to clean it up on your laptop? You can, with virtually zero fuss. And while there are paid plan options, you probably won’t even need them (unless you’re sharing the service with a large staff — your mileage may vary).

There are a few concerns, like the lack of overall privacy and password protection for classified documents, but that might not be a deal-breaker for everyone. But, you can’t complain too much, seeing as it’s free and all.

All in all, Google Drive is the best cloud storage interface that you’re going to get without having to spend a dime. (Well, for the first 15GB of storage, that is.)