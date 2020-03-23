100 Cases Filed In Delhi For Lockdown Violation, Say Sources

The Delhi Police imposed prohibitory orders across the city, banning gatherings of more than four people

New Delhi:

Delhi has taken action against people who violated the lockdown — announced as a deterrent against the spread of coronavirus — on Sunday. The police have registered 100 cases, sources told NDTV. Most of these cases were against shopkeepers.

Around 490 people were detained for being out of doors without any reason and around 340 cars were seized, sources said.

The arrests and detentions took place on a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 14-hour “Janata curfew”, requesting people to stay indoors as part of the plan to practice social distancing. So far, this is the only way to break the chain of transmission and stop the virus from spreading, medical experts have said.

In the evening, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejrwial and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal announced sweeping restrictions, shutting public transport, sealing borders, closing shops and allowing in only essential goods and services.

But the people have not taken the lockdown seriously, the Centre said, asking state government to take strong action against the violators.

In a Hindi tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Many people are still not taking the lockdown seriously. Please save yourself, save your family, follow the instructions seriously. I request state governments to ensure rules and laws are followed”.

Late in the evening, the Delhi Police sources gave an account of the arrests nd detentions made.

Neighbouring Punjab, which announced curfew, also announced the action taken against the violators. Through the day, 48 cases were registered for curfew violations in the state. Of these, the maximum number of cases – 26 — were from Mohali near Chandigarh, the state said.