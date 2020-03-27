1000 ft vs 1000 mi — manasvi tatineni

i have a friend i’ve known for nearly 5 years. i haven’t seen him for about 2 now. yet he’s probably my closest friend. we talk nearly every day and i don’t really hesitate talking to him about what’s going on in my life anymore…which isn’t something i can say for a lot of people.

and i mean ACTUALLY what’s going on. not the sneak peak goofy private story snap moments put out for entertainment. and this is something i’ve always struggled with. opening up.

so let’s talk about what’s going on here.

how is it that it’s easier for me to hit him up when something’s wrong, nearly 1000 miles away, than someone right across from me so calling that they are “here for me.”

but i don’t feel that way? i’ll have to admit, it might be harder for me than it is the average person… to trust and do all that. but even that being so, why isn’t the person in front of me the obvious choice?

i mean they are here aren’t they?

anyone can make up words. lies. and no matter how much we think we know someone, we don’t have the guarantee that anything we know is true. that’s just how it is. so sometimes, logic alone isn’t the best take. and yeah there’s a chance my friend miles away could be on some other bs too. i could be wrong about him. and that’s because there are other factors that tend to cloud our vision. once we start putting down walls and get closer. it causes us to lose sight of what’s real and what’s not. and we get caught up with the game too. interfering with what our intent was all along.

but the thing is, none of that lasts. because anything not real…is not worth having. regardless of what it seems like at the time. and everyone soon comes to realize that. it’s just a matter of who and what becomes collateral damage in the mean time.

guys. when you are genuine to someone. they can SEE it. FEEL it. none of you are sly. not even me. when there’s realness to something. that vibration extends outwards.

and sooner or later, it’ll bounce back to you. that’s the beauty of it. so put out the energy you want to feel. put out the effort you want to see in your life.

none of us are fooling anyone.

make a change and see what hits you back.