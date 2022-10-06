1090 Jake: YouTube's Rising Star

A deeper look into a Youtuber who went from a prison cell to a 6 figure income covering some of Hip-Hop’s most infamous criminal cases.

BOSTON, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — 1090 Jake, a name that’s become synonymous with criminal cases inside the world of Hip-Hop. At 28yrs old YouTube’s new rising star has amassed over 850k Subscribers since 2019, and over 170 million views. A NoJumper interview from only 5 months ago has reached over 3.8 million views, making 1090 Jake one of NoJumpers biggest guests in recent years. The self proclaimed “6 figure felon” initially shared stories on his time imprisoned within the Florida Department of Corrections. His violent prison bid, gang ties, and ability to make a viewer feel as if they were reliving his own life experiences, quickly captivated an audience.

The biggest career move 1090 Jake made was leaving his own past in the past and covering current criminal cases. His unbiased/former criminal perspective would shine a new light on a dark underground world. While 1090 Jake covers lesser known cases, his coverage of some of raps biggest stars has propelled his channel into a similar path of DJ Akademiks. 1090 Jake has built a reputation on facts as his information comes directly from the source. While rumors have emerged that 1090 Jake has ties to police departments around the country, he knocks down ignorance with knowledge as all court documents he’s accessed are publicly available if you’re willing to do the digging.

With rappers turned snitches, to Rico cases and murders, 1090 Jake has covered it all and his channel End Of Sentence has reaped the benefits. The question now is what’s next? It would be interesting to see if 1090 Jake makes the leap into hosting his own podcast and interviewing rappers/former criminals. In his early YouTube days he interviewed multiple people he actually was incarcerated with and showed he possessed the ability to host. We’ll just have to wait and see what the future holds for 1090 Jake.

YouTube: End Of Sentence

Instagram: 1090_Jake

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/1090-jake-youtubes-rising-star-301641769.html

SOURCE 1090 Jake