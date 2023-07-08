10CRIC Celebrates Memorable IPL 2023 Season with Lucky Winners of Rohit Sharma's Jersey and Signed Bat

WILLEMSTAD, Curacao, July 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The recently concluded IPL 2023 season will forever remain etched in the memories of cricket fans, and for two fortunate players at 10CRIC, it became an unforgettable experience. These players emerged as the winners of highly coveted cricket memorabilia – Rohit Sharma’s ICC Men’s T20WC 2022 jersey and an India Women’s T20WC Australia 2020 bat signed by senior team members.

The prestigious prizes were part of 10CRIC’s Leaderboard promotions dedicated to the IPL and WPL competitions. Participants enthusiastically placed bets on the IPL and WPL, earning valuable leaderboard points and prize draw tickets. The accumulation of points unlocked exciting rewards in the form of bonuses and free bets, while the prize draw tickets increased their chances of winning Amazon vouchers or the ultimate treasures – the iconic jersey and bat.

One fortunate winner, Aditya Siriki, had the privilege of claiming the signed bat, while the highly sought-after Rohit Sharma jersey found its way into the hands of another lucky 10CRIC customer named Sravan.

“When I received the news that I had won Rohit’s jersey, I was absolutely speechless,” shares an elated Sravan Kumar Reddy Pallamreddy. “Without a doubt, this is one of the rarest prizes out there, and I never expected to win it!”

Sravan’s success can be attributed to his active participation. “I placed bets on almost all of the IPL matches. Whenever there’s IPL action, 10CRIC is my go-to platform!”

Now the question arises – how will Sravan preserve the treasured cricket relic? Will it be framed or locked away in a safe? The answer surprises us. “For now, I will keep it hidden, and then I plan to give this jersey to my child, who is due in three months, as a birthday gift!”

This heartwarming story exemplifies the thrill and excitement that 10CRIC brings to its players. As a leading online betting platform, 10CRIC continues to provide unique experiences and exclusive promotions that captivate cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

For more information about 10CRIC and its upcoming promotions, visit https://www.10cric10.com/

About 10CRIC:

10CRIC is a premier online betting site that caters to the needs of cricket and sports enthusiasts. Offering a wide range of betting markets, a well-stocked online casino, and a user-friendly platform, 10CRIC provides a trusted and exciting betting experience for players in India and beyond.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2149322/10CRIC.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/in/news-releases/10cric-celebrates-memorable-ipl-2023-season-with-lucky-winners-of-rohit-sharmas-jersey-and-signed-bat-301872352.html

