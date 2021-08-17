11 best tweets of the week, including a vibe warrior, Carmen Electra, and Patrick Star

August is almost finished? Goodness, how did that happen? Summer is just flying by, isn’t it?

It’s Friday, which means means the weekend is upon us. That means we’re going to round up the funniest and best tweets of the week, because that is something we enjoy doing here at Mashable.

So please, relax, sit back, perhaps grab a refreshing beverage and enjoy the 11 best tweets of the week.

1. A truly frightening experience for a young child

2. I will never be able to forget the lovely phrase “vibe warrior” for as long as I live

3. Somebody please turn down the volume on this tweet, it is hurting my ears to ear such truth

4. This has happened to all of us. This is a normal and true experience. We’ve all seen it.

5. Yes, yes we will. Just give it time.

6. Obligatory dril tweet

7. I need to know what world this extraterrestrial being is living on and how I can travel to it instead of being on Earth

8. Yes this my own tweet, and yes it is a mashup of I Think You Should Leave and all the Delta variant memes

9. Simply a fact. Every father is required to do their research.

10. It truly does have an uncanny resemblance

11. And finally, please enjoy this very good, very rested cat

