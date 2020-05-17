11 Celebs who made a BIG mistake by joining Bollywood!

There is no denying to the fact that Bollywood attracts a lot of people, even from other fields. Take KL Sehgal and Kishore Kumar for example. They acted with such ease in front of the camera that it was hard to believe that they were trained playback singers and not actors. However, the same can’t be said about some singers, composers and sports persons-turned-actors, who tried their luck at acting, only to fall flat on their faces.

Here are 12 Indian celebs who should have stuck to their fields of expertise!

1- Raghu Ram and Rajiv Laxman – TV Producers

Famous for the TV show Roadies, Raghu Ram and Rajiv Laxman decided to act in movies and played insignificant roles in ‘Love Yoou Soniye’, and ‘Jhootha Hi Sahi’. Till the time the duo signed their debut film, Tees Mar Khan, ‘Raghu and Rajeev’ was the most evil twin combo ever.

2- Mika Singh – Music composer/Singer

Mika Singh is known for his notorious social outings just and his foot-tapping Punjabi numbers. Mika decided to give a himself a chance in acting and did movies like ‘Mitti’, ‘The Film Love.Com’, ‘Loot’ and ‘Balwinder Singh… Famous Ho Gaya’ among a few forgettable others.

3- Vijender Singh – Boxer







The last thing you’d want to see is India’s Olympic medalists, taking time off from their sport and fulfilling their Bollywood aspirations. Indian boxer, Vijender Singh, made his acting debut in the movie ‘Fugly’. But the movie tanked at box office and Vijendra went back to the ring.

4- Himesh Reshammiya – Music composer/Singer

Himesh Reshammiya is a man of many talents. He is a singer, music composer, music director, lyricist, and whatnot. Later, he decided to become an actor and featured in movies like Aap Kaa Surroor, Karzzzz, and Xpose. All the movies didn’t performed well and Himesh was slammed for his acting skills.

5- Sonu Nigam – Singer

Wishing of being in front of the camera, Sonu Nigam, the vocal genius, featured in duds like ‘Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani’, ‘Kash Aap Hamare Hote’ and ‘Love in Nepal’ among others. Had acting been all about a pretty face and a beautiful voice, Sonu Nigam would have been a bigger superstar than the Khans. However, he realized his true calling and went back to what he does the best, i.e singing.

6- Shaan – Singer

After participating in a dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Shaan decided to try his luck at acting and featured in ‘Balwinder Singh Famous Ho Gaya’ alongside Mika Singh. But the singer can’t do well as an actor.

7- Yo Yo Honey Singh – Rapper

The most sought after composer-rapper-singer of India, Honey Singh made a debut as an actor with a negative role in a movie called ‘Xpose’. However his acting debut drew much flak. Later, he went on to work in some Punjabi movies too.

8- Ajay Jadeja – Cricketer

Be it his batting or his fluent style of speaking, Ajay Jadeja has always been a charmer on and off the field. However, after a career-destroying match-fixing controversy, he decided to put his pleasant looks to use and try his luck at acting. Jadeja debuted along side Suniel Shetty, Celina Jaitley and Sunny Deol in the movie ‘Khel’. The movie tanked at box office and Ajay’s brief fling with acting finally came to an end.

9- Angad Bedi – State-level cricketer

A state-level cricketer, Angad dumped his dreams of representing Team India for a career in showbiz and hence took up acting. He debuted with the movie ‘F.A.L.T.U.’

10- Leander Paes – Tennis Player

Nobody would have thought that Leander Paes, also known as the ‘Indian Express’ on the tennis field would one day go on to act in a film called ‘Rajdhani Express’. However, his debut movie sank without a trace. But he’s still famous due to his amazingly swift style of play.

11- Vinod Kambli – Cricketer

Vinod Kambli wears his emotions on his sleeve. We have seen him playing, smiling, crying and arguing on TV, however watching him act was the toughest of them all. He made his debut with ‘Annarth’, which was a massive flop.

12- Sandeep Patil – Circketer

Patil was part of the Indian cricket team from 1980-1986. He debuted with the movie ‘Kabhi Ajnabi The’ and got busy in his debut movie that he missed the West Indies tour in the year 1983. However, the movie turned out to be a major flop and his career ended.

