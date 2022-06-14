11 Laws Driving Success in Tech, according to CB Insights [Part 1]

According to CB Insights, these 11 laws contain some of the most influential ideas that the biggest tech companies use to run their operations, design business models, and build products.

First Law

Moore’s Law: The self-fulfilling prophecy that ushered in the digital age

In 1965, Intel co-founder Gordon Moore made a prediction.

Moore had observed that, every year, semiconductor manufacturers were able to double the number of transistors on a single microchip and halve the cost of building them.

When he was asked by Electronics magazine to contribute his perspective on the future of semiconductor manufacturing, Moore said this trend would continue. And thanks in large part to advances in transistor miniaturization — most notably, the advent of the MOSFET transistor type — Moore’s prediction panned out.

Today, we call his observation Moore’s Law.

How Moore’s Law Predicted Chip Production at Intel For Decades

Over the decades following Moore’s prediction, the number of transistors on the average Intel computer chip produced grew exponentially, from just over 2,000 in 1971 to 50B in 2021.

While this progress relied on advances in technology and manufacturing to make ever-smaller transistors, it also became a kind of self-fulfilling prophecy in the industry.

For decades, the heads of rival semiconductor companies used Moore’s Law to construct their annual production goals, according to Ethan Mollick of the MIT Sloan School of Management.

This approach pushed them to increase the amount of transistors on their chips — mainly out of the fear of being left behind by companies like Intel.

Gordon Moore did revise his prediction slightly in 1975. Instead of doubling every year, he predicted the power of integrated circuit chips would double every two years. This math proved a relatively accurate guide to growth in the semiconductor industry until 2016, when Intel itself announced that it would “slow the pace” of new chip releases because of the increasing difficulty of continuing to shrink its transistors in a cost-effective manner.

“If you go look at Moore’s Law, Moore’s Law was never one thing. There was transistor architecture, strain, materials, 3D architecture… Every single component of shrinking the transistor changed year over year.

[…] Imagine a business where a million people wake up every day, working on making things smaller and better. It was that collective belief system about this [that helped] the inventions keep coming.” — Jim Keller, senior vice president of Intel’s Silicon Engineering Group

Chipmakers are Blitzing Past Moore’s Law to Power AI

Artificial intelligence (AI) applications and internet of things (IoT) devices require ultra-fast processing speed, and manufacturers are outpacing Moore’s Law to develop suitable chips.

Leaders like Nvidia and AMD have come out with chip processors capable of supporting massive neural network operations and cloud workloads. Intel itself is developing a 100B-transistor AI chip in a bid to challenge Nvidia’s dominance in the sector.

Meanwhile, new competitors have emerged to challenge Intel and incumbents. In 2018, Amazon revealed that it had been stealthily developing its own chips for use in its data centers worldwide. Its latest chip, Graviton3, has 55B transistors — 25B more than its predecessor — and is designed to increase the speed of machine learning, scientific, and cryptographic workloads.

Meanwhile, Cerebras — one of the more well-funded AI chip startups — has developed the Wafer Scale Engine 2, which it claims to be “the largest chip ever built” with 2.6T transistors and 850,000 AI cores. Each chip costs around $2M to purchase.

As AI applications and IoT systems become more ubiquitous, the processing power of specialized chips will grow, too. Google designed its Tensor chip to run machine learning models for tasks like speech recognition and face detection on Pixel phones while consuming less power than the Qualcomm chips it previously used.

ARM claims that its Cortex-M55, a chip built for processing AI tasks on the edge, delivers up to 15x better performance in machine learning than preceding chips. With more power, the M55 will be able to run AI tasks like object recognition on the edge — meaning data does not need to be sent to the cloud and back to be processed.

Quantum Computing and the New Moore’s Law

If Moore’s law doesn’t hold as much water as it did in past decades, we will soon have to find a different way of processing information if we want to continue to reap the benefits of rapid growth in computing capabilities.

Enter qubits.

In classical computing, a “bit” can have a value of 0 or 1, and whether it is one or the other is represented by the state of a transistor.

Quantum computers, however, don’t use traditional transistors or bits. The basic unit of processing in quantum computing is the qubit, a quantum state that can represent multiple values at the same time. Stringing qubits together could allow some computations to be run much faster than otherwise possible, as the information represented by the qubits can be processed simultaneously.

Source: CB Insights

Quantum computing is still years away from being useful in practice and won’t replace classical computing in many contexts. But companies like IBM are already providing access to early quantum computing infrastructure — which would be highly expensive for most companies to operate themselves — through the cloud. Google, one of the field’s leaders, wants to build a commercial quantum computer by 2029.

Now, as quantum heats up, a handful of big tech companies are investing heavily in the area to gain an edge.

Thanks to the combined efforts of big tech leaders, as well as researchers around the world, the number of qubits inside quantum computers has increased at a steady rate over the last 2 decades. In 2018, when Google announced it had built a 72-qubit quantum computer, the qubits chart suddenly started to look more and more like the beginning of an exponential curve. Three years later, IBM unveiled a quantum computing chip with 127 qubits. It has since promised to deliver a 1,000-qubit chip by the end of 2023.

In 2018, Hartmut Neven, director of the Quantum Artificial Intelligence lab at Google, made a similar observation to Moore’s: Quantum computers were developing at a “doubly exponential” rate when compared with classical computers.

This double exponential effect comes from a qubit’s ability to represent both 0 and 1 at the same time: for every qubit added to a quantum computer, the combinations of information it can handle increases exponentially. As such, if qubits themselves are being added exponentially, then the resulting computing power would actually increase at a double exponential rate — at least in ideal conditions.

Double exponential growth could lead to rapid advancements that far outperform what came immediately before. Nevens summed it up as such: “It looks like nothing is happening, nothing is happening, and then whoops, suddenly you’re in a different world.”

Though measuring the true “power” of a quantum computer is a vexing task — there’s much more that plays into a quantum computer’s capabilities than raw qubit number — some experts believe that “Neven’s Law” will eventually become as prophetic as Moore’s Law.

Takeaway

Moore’s eponymous law — what Intel later called “the golden rule for the electronics industry” — presaged and, in some ways, propelled a revolution in both the performance and price of computing power. Even today, when Moore’s Law may finally be reaching its limit, a successor to Moore’s Law — that predicts similar exponential increases in computing power — is emerging to help define the next age of computing.

To be continued…

