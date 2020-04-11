11 new COVID-19 cases in Tasmania, state’s tally stands at 133
coronavirus,
Since 6pm last night, Tasmania has confirmed 11 new cases of coronavirus. This brings the state’s tally to 133. All of the cases are from the North West. Seven of the cases are women, four are men. Three of the cases are in their 20s, five are in their 30s, one is in their 40s, and two are in their 60s. Further details will be provided by public health officials tomorrow.
https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/ZivXBBkcAdqXyF8ViztE3i/6d129883-280b-4d53-94db-b0070c0379e0.jpg/r11_285_4977_3091_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg
