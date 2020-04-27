11 Ravens Announces Limited-Edition, Best-Selling Pool Table Exclusively To Rolls-Royce Customers

Known for crafting custom luxury gaming tables for celebrities and household names, 11 Ravens has revisited its most popular design to create and announce the Stealth R11 to the general public. This design was offered exclusively via the recently launched WHISPERS, a private social network and shopping experience solely for Rolls-Royce owners. The Stealth pool table has, for three years running, been the brand’s #1 seller and a favorite amongst 11 Ravens’ A-List clientele. Drawing influence from the Stealth Bomber aircraft, the Stealth R11’s bold aesthetic and striking stance exude unwavering confidence and leaves an ever-lasting impression. As a limited release of only 5 tables, the Stealth R11 was made exclusively for purchase by Rolls-Royce customers and ran for $250,000. The table, much like a Rolls-Royce, is the ultimate status symbol for luxury goods enthusiasts. Owners of the limited-edition table will understand why the Stealth R-11 is the luxury car of gaming tables.