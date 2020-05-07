11 Side-By-Sides That Show The “Waco” Cast Vs. Their Real-Life Counterparts

Taylor Kitsch truly transformed into David Koresh.

1.

Taylor Kitsch as David Koresh


Paramount Network, McLennan County Sheriff’s Office / Waco Tribune-Herald via AP

This is an undated booking photo of Branch Davidian leader David Koresh before the Waco siege in 1993.

2.

Melissa Benoist as Rachel Koresh


Paramount Network, AP Photo

This is an undated photo of Rachel before the Waco siege in 1993.

3.

Rory Culkin as David Thibodeau


Paramount Network, Chris Pizzello / AP

This is what David looked like in 1997. He was one of the few survivors of the Waco siege in 1993. Also, he was a consultant on the series.

4.

Paul Sparks as Steve Schneider


Paramount Network, Elizabeth Baranyai / Getty Images

This is an undated photo of Steve before the Waco siege in 1993.

5.

Andrea Riseborough as Judy Schneider


Paramount Network, ABC News / Via youtube.com

This is what Judy looked like while living at the Waco compound.

6.

John Leguizamo as Robert Rodriguez


Paramount Network, Joe Marquette / AP

This is what Robert looked like in 1995 while testifying on Capitol Hill about the Waco siege. In the series, Robert’s name was changed to Jacob Vazquez.

7.

Michael Shannon as Gary Noesner


Paramount Pictures, Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

This is what Gary looked like in 2018. He worked as a consultant on the series.

8.

Taylor and Melissa as David and Rachel


Paramount Network, Elizabeth Baranyai / Getty Images

This is David, Rachel, and their son, Cyrus, in 1986.

9.

Taylor performing “My Sharona” as David


Paramount Network, ABC News / Via youtu.be

This is David playing in undated footage before the Waco siege.

10.

Melissa as Rachel with one of her children


Paramount Network, ABC News / Via youtu.be

11.

And finally, Taylor preaching to the Branch Davidians as David


Paramount Network, ABC News / Via youtu.be

This is David talking to his followers in undated footage before the Waco siege.

