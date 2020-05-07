11 Side-By-Sides That Show The “Waco” Cast Vs. Their Real-Life Counterparts
Taylor Kitsch truly transformed into David Koresh.
1.
Taylor Kitsch as David Koresh
2.
Melissa Benoist as Rachel Koresh
3.
Rory Culkin as David Thibodeau
4.
Paul Sparks as Steve Schneider
5.
Andrea Riseborough as Judy Schneider
6.
John Leguizamo as Robert Rodriguez
7.
Michael Shannon as Gary Noesner
8.
Taylor and Melissa as David and Rachel
9.
Taylor performing “My Sharona” as David
10.
Melissa as Rachel with one of her children
11.
And finally, Taylor preaching to the Branch Davidians as David
