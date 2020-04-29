11 times Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu didn’t shy away from indulging in mushy PDA | Bollywood Life

Love is all about making every day count and looks like Monkey lovers Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have taken it upon themselves to let the world know what it feels like being in love. Break into their Instagram and you will know what we are trying to say! Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover are neither shy about indulging in PDA (Public display of affection) nor do they hesitate from thanking each other for making life seem nothing short of a dream. And what’s more beautiful is the fact they have been married for 4 years now, yet share the same amount of warmth and admiration, in fact much more than yesterday. Also Read – Bipasha Basu makes hubby Karan Singh Grover’s favourite besan laddoos for the first time to celebrate their 4th wedding anniversary — watch video

Here’s a look back at all the times when Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover have indulged in PDA. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: ‘Bipasha is like an army general,’ Karan Singh Grover describes how his wifey is behaving amidst lockdown

Also Read – Bipasha Basu, Riteish Deshmukh and others SLAM the 11 COVID-19 patients for running away during this pandemic

If this doesn’t restore your faith in marriage then I don’t know what will. A happily ever after like Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover is what dreams are made of, isn’t it? Do send in your wishes for this much in love couple and keep watching this space for more updates.

