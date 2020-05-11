11-year-old skateboarder lands historic 1080-degree turn





More than two decades after Tony Hawk became the first person to land a 900-degree turn, Gui Khury accomplished the feat — which involves completing three full spins in the air at the top of a ramp — in his grandmother’s back garden.

In 2012, American Tom Schaar achieved a 1080 on a mega ramp, which allows skaters to jump higher and at greater speeds compared to a vertical ramp.

“I was just like, ‘oh my God what just happened,'” Khury told Reuters.

“I sent (the video) to all my favorite skaters — Tony Hawk , Bob Burnquist, Neal Mims, all of them. “I landed my first 540, my first 720 and my first 900 and now I can conclude the 1080 — being the youngest for all of them and now being the first one to land [a 1080] on a vert ramp.” Khury, who was only eight when he landed his first 900, completed his latest trick on a ramp built in his grandmother’s garden in Curitiba, southern Brazil. The closure of schools in Brazil amid the coronavirus pandemic meant Khury had more time to focus on his skating, his father said. “Now he is at home more, he eats better and he has more time to train and can focus more on the training so that has helped,” his father, Ricardo Khury Filho, told Reuters. READ: The Olympics need skateboarding’s ‘cool factor,’ says Tony Hawk “He has an opportunity to train here. If he didn’t have [the skate park] … he would be stuck at home like everyone else and unable to do sport. So the isolation helped him focus.” Skating legend Hawk became the first person to land a 900 on a vertical ramp at the 1999 X Games in San Francisco. Khury said he planned to keep practicing the 1080 to enable him to perform the maneuver in future competitions. Skateboarding is set to make its Olympic debut at next year’s postponed Tokyo Olympics. “Skating has really infiltrated mainstream culture,” Hawk told CNN Sport last year. “It’s come on exponentially in terms of acceptance and participation and global awareness. “There are skate scenes in Afghanistan, Cambodia, Thailand and parts of Africa. I never expected any of that when I started skating. It was pretty much in southern California and that was about it.”





