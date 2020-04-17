12 Bollywood Movies That Highlighted The Serious Health Disorders We Never Knew Before

Who doesn’t love watching movies? Some love watching those action packed movies, some likes drama and some rom-com. People choose particular films because they make them feel, speak of aspirations, dreams, desires or fears. They tell of darker things of life, allowing us to portray something that would be challenging to put in words.

Movies about rare diseases or disorder belong to such category where a person is forced to analyze, evaluate, and reflect. Not many know about the situation the person having some disorder is going through. By watching such movies we got to know about what it feels like having such disease/disorder.

Bollywood too has a fair share of such movies. We listed 12 such movies that are based on some rare disease or disorder.

Anand

Remember when Rajesh Khanna said, Babumoshai Zindagi Badi Honi Chahiye, Lambi Nahi. The dialogue was from his movie Anand in which he played the role of Anand Saigal, who was suffering from lymphoma, a kind of blood cancer and wishes to live life to the full before the inevitable occurs. It is one of the best movie Bollywood ever produced or would produce. It still makes your tears roll, no matter what era or generation you’re watching it.

Safar

Another Rajesh Khanna movie, in which he portrays the role of Avinash who is suffering from terminal cancer. Rajesh Khanna beautifully conveys his character’s desperation and his conviction that surviving by a slender thread is not really living.

Barfi!

Barfi is a love story of two imperfect people who are perfect for each other. Ranbir plays a role of a hearing and speech-impaired man, and Priyanka portrays the role of an autistic girl. The movie gave a message that “You don’t need to have a perfect partner for a perfect love story…two imperfect souls (by social paradigm) can complete each other, can be perfect for each other and can have a soulful love story.” A must watch for movie buffs.

Black

The movie was about a girl (played by Rani Mukherji) who was blind, deaf and mute and so it was but natural for us to live in her world. Amitabh Bachchan played the role of her teacher, who himself was suffering from Alzheimer. It is an extraordinary movie which teaches you that “Dreams are not seen with your eyes rather, they are seen with your inner soul.”

The movie is about a business tycoon, Sanjay Singhania (Aamir Khan) who is suffering from acute short-term memory loss and cannot remember anything beyond fifteen minutes. With a bunch of polaroids and tattoos on his body, he sets out to find his lover’s killer. As (Aamir Khan) explodes with grief and then just as quickly forgets it, it’s touching, emotional, and all too believable.

Guzaarish

Hrithik Roshan plays Ethan Mascarenhas, one of the greatest magicians of his time, who has been immobilized with a spinal injury for the last 14 years of his life. 14 years later, he fights to demand the most basic right that every human being is entitled to- the right to his own life.

Margarita With A Straw

Laila, played by Kalki Koechlin, has cerebral palsy but isn’t afraid of being among ‘abled’ people. The movie embarks an exhilarating journey of self-discovery. It was also premiered at the 2014 Toronto International Film Festival.

My Name Is Khan

This movie talks about the harsh reality of how Muslims are being treated in the eyes of the world. SRK did a really fantastic job in portraying a Muslim(Rizwan Khan), who is suffering from ‘Asperger’s Syndrome’. When unfortunate events unfold after the twin tower attacks, he embarks on a journey to change people’s perception of his community. It’s full of emotional moments that make one care for the protagonist even more.

Paa

The movie threw light on a rare genetic condition known as ‘progeria’ which leads to quick acceleration of ageing process in children. Big B played the role of ‘Auro’ who suffers from the genetic disorder. 12-year-old in the film, he looked five times older than that due to his medical condition.

Phir Milenge

Phir Milenge is the story of a person infected with AIDS. A young woman (Shilpa Shetty) tragically finds out that she is an HIV positive, a result of a one-time affair she had had with an old friend (Salman Khan) a few months before. The film is realistic, intense, powerful and emotionally touching.

Taare Zameen par

The movie revolves around Ishaan who is suffering from dyslexia and is sent away to a boarding school. Ram (Aamir Khan), an art teacher, however, realises he has dyslexia and helps him uncover his potential. A must watch for all parents and school. The movie made us realise that every child is special.

U Me Aur Hum

This is the special love story of Ajay and Pia. Pia(played by Kajol), suffers from Alzheimer. The movie shows how two people can forget everything but not the love that bonds them.

