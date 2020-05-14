12 Films We’re Still Looking Forward To In 2020

Take comfort, there’s still going to be films this year. Granted, you won’t be going to your local multiplex any time soon, and it’s likely that the viewing experience will be somewhat different going forward, but there’s still enough blockbusters, indie favourites and, of course, superheroes left to see us through what has been a surreal year so far. Only time will tell whether you’ll be watching the below films from the comfort of your home or the socially-distanced confines of a cinema.

For now, here’s a list of films we’re looking forward to that (at the time of publication) are definitely coming out in 2020.

Capone (12 May)

Tom Hardy turns his attention to another notorious gangster story having already played The Krays in 2015’s Legend as well as ongoing appearances in Birmingham gangster favourite, Peaky Blinders.

Originally titled Fonzo, the film tells the story of Al Capone’s later life as he battles with failing health, a looming law enforcement presence and a loosening grip on reality. Kyle McLachlan, Lynda Cardellini and Matt Dillon also star in this straight-to-home release.

Tenet (July 17)

There’s a lot of talk swirling at the moment surrounding Nolan’s latest reality-bending epic. Whether it gets a cinema release or not remains to be seen but there’s no doubt that the latest from the Interstellar and Dark Knight series director was made for IMAX – no offence to your beloved home setup.

John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki and Michael Caine will all star in the blockbuster which although muted, is set to follow a secret agent tasked with preventing WWIII. Time-travel is involved and the film itself is being tipped as a watershed return for cinema audiences worldwide.

Wonder Woman 1984 (August 14)

Here’s hoping for a film as good as the trailer music, which makes the most of New Order’s iconic Blue Monday. What will likely be the centrepiece DC release of the year sees a retro take on the comic book heroine with Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman returning to face off against her nemesis, Cheatah, played by Kristen Wiig.

Chris Pine also stars in a superhero tale played out against the backdrop of the Cold War.

A Quiet Place Part II (4 September)

The follow up to 2008’s The Quiet Place sees a return for the Abbott family as they continue their fight for survival, this time facing the horrors of the outside world. What will soon become apparent is it’s not only the creatures that hunt by sound that are out to get them.

Emily Blunt returns but her real-life husband, John Krasinski, who also directs, is confined to flashback scenes. Cillian Murphy takes on the male lead mantle in what is tipped to be another smash for the horror hit franchise.

The Beatles: Get Back (September 4)

A lot of big names attached to this one. Disney will release, Peter Jackson will direct and popular Liverpool band The Beatles will be the subject. Following on from the success of his WWI documentary, They Shall Not Grow Old, Jackson turns his documentary eye this time to the band’s Let It Be recording sessions, making the most of never-before-seen footage along with the entire iconic rooftop concert, fully restored.

The King’s Man (September 18)

The latest in the Matthew Vaughn-directed spy franchise is given a historical twist, coming in the form of a period piece prequel. Following the familiar hero and protege setup seen in the previous two films, this time the two special agents must stop the world’s tyrants from wiping out civilisation with a war to end all wars.

Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton and Daniel Bruhl make up the all-star cast that are guaranteed to be dressed to the nines.

Bill & Ted Face The Music (August 21)

What’s funny about the latest addition to the iconic buddy franchise is the script had been circulating since as early as 2010 with no distribution company willing to take the project on. Luckily for everyone, the film got the green light and Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter will reprise their roles for another inevitably hilarious adventure with celebrity cameos galore. “Excellent.”

The French Dispatch (October 16)

Controversial opinion: we weren’t sure if the trailer (above) for the latest Wes Anderson was a spoof. It was almost too Wes Anderson: bold colours, beautiful sets and Bill Murray, the preview ticks every possible box and more.

The latest adventure from the mind of one of the modern era’s most recognisable directors will concentrate on the French bureau of a fictional Kansas newspaper. Expect nods to French cinema and Chalamet sporting a pencil moustache. A trademark cast will return.

Black Widow (6 November)

Fun fact: development of a Black Widow film has been ongoing since 2004 and was originally kickstarted by Lionsgate before the rights were sold to Marvel Studios two years later.

Still slated for a late 2020 release, Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as a Russian super spy with the film set just after Captain America: Cold War, with Ramanoff on the run and forced to confront her before now mysterious past. The film will kick off Phase Four of the MCU and, of all people, Ray Winstone will feature.

James Bond: No Time To Die (12 November)

Initially tipped for April, the latest Daniel Craig-fronted James Bond film is now set for an end of year release, much to the disappointment of Bond fans worldwide.

With early hype surrounding Phoebe Waller-Bridge on the writing team and suggestions that a female 007 had made the franchise overly woke, the trailer suggests Bond will be back as his usually action-packed, shooty rebellious self. We can’t wait for the suits and the cars.

Dune (December 18)

Currently still on for a 2020 premiere (fingers crossed), with softlad heart-throb Timothee Chalamet front and centre, Dune is set to be one of the year’s biggest blockbusters (if all goes to plan).

Another visually gigantic IMAX release that might not get the full cinematic justice it deserves, Denis Villeneuve follows up Blade Runner 2049 with the dystopian sci-fi epic based around sandy planets, this time with added monstrous sand worms lurking beneath the surface. Fans of the original are likely to be vindicated.

Top Gun: Maverick (23 December)

Last but not least, one final franchise revival for the Christmas crowds. Cruise and Kilmer reprise their roles from the first film with Ed Harris, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connolly and John Hamm just a few of the names forming a truly all-star cast.

The film follows Maverick as he dodges the promotions that would render his fearless test pilot career grounded. Little does he know one final mission will force him to confront his past and face the hardest challenge of all.