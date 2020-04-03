12 Pairs of Very Good Sweatpants. Because, Damn, Is It Ever Time for Sweatpants.
A funny thing happened over the last few years: sweatpants, once famously derided as the easiest way to telegraph to the world that you’ve given up, gradually became the look du jour of creative types and would-be creative types across the country. As even the most stodgy corporate environments begrudgingly embraced the steady casualization of the workplace dress code, the sweatpant has come to occupy a rarified realm in the national psyche, a space typically reserved for widely popular but critically panned guilty pleasures, like certain fast foods or particularly cringe reality TV.
Sure, sweatpants are comfortable, but what’s wrong with that? I, for one, could use a little comfort in my life right now. When did comfort become an eliminating factor in evaluating something’s aesthetic credibility? Fuck that noise. The best joggers today fit just as well as your favorite dress trousers and are made for proudly stunting in public, antiquated notions of appropriate office attire be damned. (Turns out, sweatpants are still predictably perfect for staying inside as we all hunker down and do our damndest to flatten the curve and weather this storm.)
Plus, these days the sweatpants you’re bound to come across as you aimlessly surf the web looking for any sign of even slightly good news have been given the designer treatment, so it goes without saying they’re stylish as hell. (Seriously? Seriously.) But don’t take my word for it: peep the selection of options conveniently rounded up here and then tell me you’re not convinced. From tried-and-true classics to updated takes on the style from some of the coolest labels around, there’s never been more options, or a better time to be in the market for a pair of today’s breed of subtly-tweaked, expertly-cut sweats.
Listen, man, you might as well admit I’m right and buy the damn pants. I don’t want to hear you play devil’s advocate. Sweatpants are for the people.
Advertisement – Continue Reading Below
Reverse Weave Sweatpants
champion.com
$37.00
The sweatpants that started it all still make for a damn solid choice today. Hey, if it ain’t broke…
Club Fleece Sweatpants
nike.com
$45.00
If you’re in the market for sweats, you could do way worse than any of the many, many options The Swoosh currently offers, including these ultra-soft, retro-inspired fleece pants.
Micro Terry Slim Sweatpant
goodlifeclothing.com
$59.00
A perfectly-cut pair from a relative upstart, in an equally perfect shade of (is that periwinkle?) blue.
Classic Sweatpant
american-giant.com
$88.00
American Giant made its name as a, well, giant of the game by selling super-sturdy sweats that don’t compromise on comfort.
Sweatpants
pacsun.com
$90.00
Jerry Lorenzo’s Essentials line distills the pioneering designs he helped make popular at Fear of God and offers ’em up at a price point far more palatable to the typical consumer.
Sochi Sweatpants
johnelliott.com
$149.00
What more is there left to say about John Elliott’s now-signature take on the style that made him a a household name (assuming, of course, there’s a hypebeast at home). The brand is beloved for its sleek, expertly-crafted sweatpants for a reason.
Cargo Pant
reigningchamp.com
$165.00
Reigning Champ don’t play no games. The brand’s tapered Tiger Fleece cargo pants feature water-resistant nylon hip pockets meant to protect all the shit you store in ’em.
Original Sweatpant
wingsandhorns.com
$175.00
Wings + Horns has long been famous for the brand’s commitment to craftsmanship, and these made-in-Canada classic sweats don’t disappoint.
ALD / New Balance Sweatpants
aimeleondore.com
$195.00
Your new favorite WFH pants, courtesy of the inimitable Aimé Leon Dore and the brand that makes the comfiest sneakers in your rotation.
Y-3 CL Track Pants
adidas.com
$200.00
Yohji Yamamoto is one of the most influential designers of all time, and his pioneering partnership with Adidas consistently yields pieces, like these pants, that seamlessly merge his design chops with the athletic apparel giant’s knack for nailing all the best elements of activewear.
Bronx Sweats
cottoncitizen.com
$225.00
Cotton Citizen’s heavily-dyed take on the style is made out of a beefy, 18 oz. French terry fabric and handcrafted in L.A.
Black Moonshape Jogging Lounge Pants
ssense.com
$590.00
Sure, they might technically be called “lounge pants” but don’t get it twisted: Haider Ackermann makes sweatpants of the highest order.
Advertisement – Continue Reading Below