12 Quibi-Length Reviews Of Quibi Shows

It feels obvious and unnecessary to point this out, because it’s been top of mind for all of us lately, but: can you believe we’re only ten days into the Quibi era? Do you even remember a time when you didn’t see that little purple icon on the sixth page of your home screen, or in a folder alongside Twitch and Houseparty that you’ve labeled “I Guess…Content?” In the blink of an eye— for this and possibly other reasons— the world is a brand new place now, and Quibi has fully revolutionized the way we absolutely plan to get around to watching things.

Listen, it’s not Quibi’s fault it arrived in the first act of the collapse of civilization. It’s not their fault they started doling out eye-droppers of programming at a moment when we had time and thirst for pitchers. It’s not their fault they created a platform for people on the go and it dropped right when we weren’t allowed to leave our homes. (It is very much their fault that you can’t mirror it to the perfectly-good, probably HD television you are now never more than twenty feet away from, but we’ll get to that later.) Quibi set out to make shows you could watch in line for the grocery store checkout, and if they did not foresee that in spring 2020 you’d have to stand in line for much longer just to get into the grocery store, well, neither did you.

I’ve had ten days to check out their programming and, you know, some of it is good! Some of it I’ve come back to! Some new things have premiered and wrapped up whole seasons in the time since I started, and that stresses me out a little! On the occasion of Quibi’s ten-dayth anniversary, and in the spirit of its quick-bite, no-more-than-ten-minutes-an-episode, to-be-watched-on-the-phone-and-only-the-phone-but-you-can-switch-from-portrait-to-landscape-and-back-if-that’s-what-you-want, here are synopses of some of their more prominent offerings, along with my ten-word reviews.

Dishmantled

The pitch: Tituss Burgess hosts a cooking show in which two chefs get shot in the face with a mystery meal, and then do their best to recreate it using only their superior palates, a well-stocked TV kitchen, and the exhilaration that comes from very recent head trauma. Celebrity judges are there for some reason; you’re either going to guess you got a t-shirt-cannon blast of shakshuka in the mouth or you’re not.

The ten-word review: The rare culinary show that nauseates you right up top.

Quibi

Around The World By BBC News

The pitch: A daily BBC News broadcast, but very, very short. Because it’s the BBC, America is not centered, so you’re just as likely to see New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern as you-know-who, and you know what? You need that. I’ve actually watched this one most days, and though the news is undeniably grim, the speed and stoic delivery make it go down smooth.

The ten-word review: Self-care dictates that six minutes is just enough news.

Chrissy’s Court

The pitch: Judge Judy, with lower stakes and more highly-produced claimants, boiled down to only the parts where the judge is absolutely delighted with herself. And because it’s Chrissy Teigen instead of Judy Sheindlin, some celebrity spouses like let’s say John Legend just might drop by! Then at the end, you’ll see vanity cards for three separate production companies, and you’ll be like…how?

The ten-word review: I mean, you know, they seem like they’re having fun.

The Stranger

The pitch: Not a serialized, iPhone-sized reboot of the Camus classic, but I have to imagine we’ll get there eventually. This one is a thriller created by Veena Sud, about an Uber driver who picks up a handsome stranger who ends up being a murderer almost immediately because this is Quibi and time’s a-wastin’.

The ten-word review: Jeffrey Katzenberg just spent billions to invent the radio serial.

50 States of Fright

The pitch: A horror anthology series, written and directed by horror greats like Sam Raimi and other people I assume are horror greats but I’ll have to take Quibi’s word for it, in which each state gets one spooky story that stretches out over a handful of episodes. The first of these is “The Golden Arm,” which as you might have heard stars Rachel Brosnahan as a woman who loses her arm, gets it replaced with a golden one and becomes obsessed with it. It is exactly as bananas as it sounds, and even if its three-act structure would have worked just as well as a traditional 22-minute television episode, it suits the Quibi medium.

The ten-word review: Ask Sufjan Stevens how well projects like this turn out.

NightGowns

The pitch: A behind-the-scenes look at Sasha Velour’s visually-delicious live NightGowns shows. They take drag to a deeper, more artistically-satisfying level than Michelle Visage is going to demand on RuPaul’s Drag Race, and they feel as educational and nourishing as Velour keeps reminding you she is. The first episode ends with Velour doing a truly stunning lip-sync of “Edge of Seventeen” in flowing golden silk. You know how sometimes watching an event on television makes you wish you were there in real life? This show makes me wish I were watching it on a real television.

The ten-word review: Careful preparation for an event we then speed right through.

You Ain’t Got These

The pitch: Lena Waithe takes a look at sneaker culture, and all of your questions about all of those people you see lined up outside of Supreme are probably answered.

The ten-word review: I have fewer than six minutes’ curiosity about sneaker culture.

The Most Dangerous Game

The pitch: Liam Hemsworth, whose dimensions barely fit on a movie screen, plays a guy named Dodge who is desperate enough for money that he agrees to be hunted by rich weirdos. This show perfectly exemplifies the tricky dance of Quibi pacing, the tightrope walk of serving both big stars and short attention spans: “If I had some cash, maybe I could afford some treatment, and maybe live to see my son” is a line that Hemsworth says literally two minutes into the first episode, then Christoph Waltz Christoph Waltzes his way through a showy, five-minute explanation of the show’s premise, which you already knew about because you read the synopsis.

The ten-word review: Liam’s best friend says “Hey, I’m your best friend.” Pass.

The Dodo’s All The Feels

The pitch: You know those heartwarming animal videos you’ve been watching to stay on the safe side of a nervous breakdown over the last several years? Where a malnourished and cynical pit bull finds a home and learns how to love, or a research beagle feels sunlight on his face for the first time, or a grizzly bear and a hummingbird strike up an unlikely but meaningful friendship? These are those and nothing more, and you can probably already get them from The Dodo’s Twitter feed without the Bud Light Seltzer ads, but who wants to risk going on Twitter these days?

The ten-word review: It’s my favorite show that has ever happened in history.

Fierce Queens

The pitch: A tribute to the ladies of the animal kingdom, produced and narrated by Reese Witherspoon, who, for all the thought and preparation she puts into everything, did not ask for a rewrite on the one where she has to call young cheetahs “fierce speed queens.” You go, female animals!

The ten-word review: I would prefer to be napping to this on television.

Gayme Show

The pitch: Queer geniuses Matt Rogers and Dave Mizzoni take two straight guys through a series of intellectual and emotional challenges, pair them with helpful gays and “girls who get it,” and crown one of them “queen of the straights.” It’s bitchy and hilarious and if it feels rushed, it’s because it’s six minutes long.

Review: Feels like a sizzle reel for a show I’d love.

Punk’d

The pitch: Chance The Rapper hosts a reboot of the classic Justin Bieber reboot of the classic Ashton Kutcher prank show for a generation who might call things “a Justin Bieber classic” and have heard about Ashton Kutcher from their mom. In the debut episode, Megan Thee Stallion is led to believe that her dog is missing, which is not funny, and then has to watch the rest of her punk’n unfold from the back seat of a Sprinter van, where we are led to believe she doesn’t suspect something is up, even though it is nighttime and she is perfectly lit. There is a man in a gorilla suit. It is refreshing to know that, even in the Quibi age, the old comedy trope of “man in a gorilla suit” is as funny and fresh as it ever was, which is to say not and not. It has just been announced that viewers can watch Punk’d via Fortnite, news that made me nod like I knew what that meant.

The ten-word review: I will wait for the Jojo Siwa reboot, thank you.