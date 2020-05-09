12 Reasons Why You Should Watch “Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens”



Lonely, Nora goes to experience a real Chinese dinner but ends up eating KFC instead. She then meets a group of partying ex-pats, realizing that she relates to them more than the Chinese locals. In an interview with Deadline, Hsiao revealed the storyline was based off of Awkwafina’s experiences abroad in Beijing:

“She talked about this idea of being Asian American — it’s hard to place yourself in a specific area. In America, you’re not considered American. Obviously, we’re seeing that a lot now which is really sad. In Asia, you’re not considered Asian because you can’t speak the language, so you’re caught in this limbo. We thought it was interesting.

“We did it on purpose to show what it’s like when Asian Americans go back to Asia. That’s not something a lot of people see or understand until you are in that situation. When we go back to Asia, people recognize us as outsiders. Many Americans look at Asians as all the same because they can’t tell where we’re from. There’s this feeling of alienation when you’re American in Asia even though you look the same as everyone else.”